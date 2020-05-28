International Day Of UN Peace Keepers 2020: #TBT When 'Wonder Woman' Was An Ambassador

Gal Gadot Varsano is an Israeli actor and model. Crowned as Miss Israel 2004, Gal is most commonly known for portraying Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe, beginning with Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), followed by her solo movie, Wonder Woman. In 2016, the actor was appointed as the UN Ambassador and proved a real Wonder Woman even in the short span of time she served for. Read ahead to know-

Gal Gadot proved to be a real Wonder Woman as she serves as the UN Ambassador

On October 21, 2016, the United Nations named Lynda Carter, who played Wonder Woman in the 1970s television series, and Gal Gadot, who has starred in the recently made Wonder Woman, as the "Honorary Ambassador for the Empowerment of Women and Girls" on Friday. However, this new position of Gal Gadot did not come without controversy. The news of Gal Gadot was met with both praises and criticism, as a petition was created by “Concerned United Nations staff members”, asking the UN secretary-general to reconsider. It mentioned concerns over her “overtly sexualized image” that is not “culturally encompassing or sensitive”.

However, criticism like this did not stop Gal Gadot from working for the country and playing her part. Since stepping into Wonder Woman's shoes, Gal Gadot has spoken out in support of feminism on several occasions. Gal said that she thinks people take it the wrong way when she says she is a feminist. Gal Gadot continued to say that feminism is not about burning bras and hating men. It is about gender equality. Whoever is not a feminist is a chauvinist.

However, despite the good work and pure intentions of Gal Gadot, her tenure as the UN Ambassador did not last for long. The number of people standing against this decision was too many. Soon after appointing her as the Ambassador, the UN confirmed the 'Wonder Woman’s' time as an honorary ambassador to end within a year. From the UN’s side, there was no plan for it to be much longer than this, said Jeffrey Brez, the UN’s chief of NGO relations and advocacy at that point.

