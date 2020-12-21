'Xmen Apocalypse' Cast: Read Details About The Cast Of The American Superhero Film

X-Men: Apocalypse is an American superhero film that was released in 2016. It was directed and produced by Bryan Singer and written by Simon Kinberg. It is based on the fictional X-Men characters that appear in Marvel Comics. It is the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series. The movie is a sequel to X-Men: Days of Future Past that was released in 2014.

The movie is about the all-powerful mutant Apocalypse, who wants to cause extinction on earth. The X-Men must work together to defeat him who wants to bring destruction to the world. The cast of Xmen Apocalypse includes James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Oscar Isaac, Rose Byrne and many others. The film received mixed reviews, with critics praising its themes, direction, and acting performances. IMDb rates X-Men: Apocalypse as 6.9 out of 10. Read ahead to know more about Xmen Apocalypse cast.

X-men apocalypse cast

James McAvoy as Professor Charles Xavier

James played the role of Professor Charles Xavier in the film. James McAvoy is a Scottish actor. He made his debut in 1995 and mostly appeared in television until 2003. Later, his feature film career began. His notable films are Bollywood Queen, Inside I'm Dancing and many more. He is the receiver of many awards.

Michael Fassbender as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto

Michael Fassbender is an Irish actor. He has played major roles in the films such as Fish Tank, Royal Marines lieutenant in Inglourious Basterds and many more. In 2011, he made his debut as the Marvel Comics supervillain Magneto in X-Men: First Class.

Jennifer Lawrence as Raven/Mystique

Jennifer played the role of Raven also known as Mystique. She was the world's highest-paid actress in 2015 and 2016. Jennifer made her film debut in a supporting role in the drama Garden Party.

Oscar Isaac as En Sabah Nur/Apocalypse

Oscar played the role of the Apocalypse in the movie who wanted to bring destruction to the world. He was titular mutant supervillain in the movie. He was described as the ‘Best Dang Actor Of His Generation" by Vanity Fair in 2017.

Rose Byrne as Moira Mactaggert

Rose Byrne is an Australian actress. She made her acting debut in 1994. She has earned her two Golden Globe Awards nominations and two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for her performance in the series Damages

