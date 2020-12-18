'Going My Way' Cast: Here's A List Of All The Actors Who Were A Part Of This 1944 Musical

Going My Way is a 1944 black and white retro musical that released from the early days of filmmaking. The movie was directed by Leo McCarey. The writing credits include names like Frank Butler and Frank Cavett for the screenplay, Leo McCarey for the story and Lloyd C. Douglas. If you are wondering about this Brazilian musical, Going My Way cast characters and the actors who laid the stepping stones for the entertainment industry, here's a list of all the actors and the characters they play in the movie.

The cast of Going My Way: List of all the actors and the characters they play in this 1944 musical

Bing Crosby as Father Chuck O'Malley

Bing Crosby is one of the most popular actors of his time. He plays the lead role in the film Goin My Way. His character is named Chuck O'Malley. Chuck O'Malley is a priest who is transferred to New York to become the Parish. He is unlike any other priest and isn't much liked by Father Fitzgibbon. According to IMDb Bing Crosby has been a part of 326 film and TV projects. Some of his movies include White Christmas, High Society, and The Country Girl. The actor passed away on October 14, 1977.

Barry Fitzgerald as Father Fitzgibbon

Barry Fitzgerald is also one of the quite popular actors of the initial film era. Barry Fitzgerald plays the role of Father Fitzgibbon in the movie. Father Fitzgibbon is an orthodox priest and dislikes Chuck O'Malley for his unconventional ways. When in the movie he puts Chuck O'Malley in charge and he resigns from his post. Some of Barry Fitzgeralds movies include Bringing Up Baby, And Then There Were None, The Quiet Man and Silver City. Barry Fitzgerald passed away on January 14, 1961.

Frank McHugh as Father Timothy O'Dowd

Frank McHugh plays the role of Timothy O'Dowd. Father Timothy O'Dowd is one the more casual and laid back fathers. Father Timothy O'Dowd and Father Chuck O'Malley bond easily and they are both disliked by Father Fitzgibbon. Frank McHugh is also a very celebrated actor of his times and has worked in a number of films. Some of his movies include The Front Page, All Through The Night, Mystery Of The wax Museum and Tomorrow at Seven. Frank McHugh passed away at the age of 83 on September 11, 1981.

Other prominent actors who played titular roles in the film include

James Brown as Ted Haines Jr.

Gene Lockhart as Ted Haines Sr.

Jean Heather as Carol James

Porter Hall as Mr Belknap

Fortunio Bonanova as Tomaso Bozanni

Eily Malyon as Mrs. Carmody

The Robert Mitchell Boy Choir.

Risë Stevens as Genevieve Linden

IMAGE CREDITS: @strawsie15 IG

