AR Rahman Shares A John Lennon Thought About Art And How It Is Perceived; See Post

AR Rahman recently took to Instagram to share a meaningful thought on classical music and how it is perceived. He posted a picture of the iconic singer John Lennon and Yoko Ono as they held up a thought for people who do not understand something and go on to criticize it. A number of people have mentioned in the comments section that they agree with his outlook.

AR Rahman shares a cryptic message

Classical maestro AR Rahman recently took to Instagram to share a thought by John Lennon which preaches peace and inclusiveness. In the monochrome picture posted, John Lennon is seen standing with Yoko Ono while he holds up a board with a short yet impactful message. The board says that people must not hate the things that they do not understand. Through the hashtags in the caption, AR Rahman indicated that he is speaking about folk and classical music. He has also added ‘#diplomacy’ calling people out on their double standards. Have a look at the post from AR Rahman’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of his fans can be seen agreeing with the wise words. A few people have also mentioned how much they love AR Rahman and his work. Have a look at the comments on AR Rahman’s Instagram.

Previously, AR Rahman had put up a message on kindness and how it is necessary in the present world. He posted a picture where a small thought had been written in block letters. It preached that people should be kind to others as everyone goes through different difficult struggles in life. It encourages people to take the right step and be nice to each other as nothing has come out of hatred. Have a look at the post on AR Rahman’s Instagram here.

On the work front, AR Rahman recently presented the film Atkan Chatkan. The plot of the film revolves around a bunch of kids who use unconventional musical instruments to create a destiny for themselves. The film has been directed by Shiv Hare and stars actors like Lydian Nadhaswaram and Amitriyaan in pivotal roles.

