Justin Bieber's Songs That Dominated No.1 Position On Billboard Chart

Canadian singer Justin Bieber is one of the world's greatest pop sensation. The singer started as a heartthrob of the teenagers and very soon achieved massive stardom with a huge fan following across the world. Justin Bieber has been successfully maintaining top positions on Billboard charts since his debut single. So, here are some of Justin Bieber's songs that bagged the No.1 position on Billboard charts:

Sorry

Justin Bieber's Purpose album revolves around forgiveness and Sorry is undoubtedly one of the popular songs that peaked at No.1 for a total of three weeks. The song is equally challenging and endearing at the same time. Sorry is considered to be one of the peaks from his Purpose album. Having a run-time of 3:20 minutes, the music video features one of the best group of dancers from New Zealand, that is ReQuest Dance Crew and The Royal Family dance crew. The song has bagged over 3.2 billion views on YouTube.

Love Yourself

This is one of the critically acclaimed songs of Bieber that peaked at #1 position for two weeks on Billboard charts. It is one of the singer's songs with powerful lyrics. Despite being a title over-the-top for mainstream radio, Justin Bieber pulled off the song with grace. Fans even appreciated for Ed Sheeran's assistance for penning down the song's lyrics. Having over 1.5 billion views on YouTube, the song was even nominated for two Grammy Awards and the music video showcases a couple performing an interpretive dance at their own houses.

What Do You Mean?

The song peaked at #1 position for a week. What Do You Mean? may have been performed low as compared to other singles from the album Purpose, but the song still managed to bag number one position on Billboard charts. The single was Bieber's very first very track bagging top position, at 21 years old, making him the youngest male to debut #1 spot on Billboard Hot 100. The song has bagged over 2 billion views on YouTube.

