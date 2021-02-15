'Young Rock' Teaser Introduces WWE Cast Including Andre The Giant, Vince McMahon & More

Young Rock is an upcoming series that chronicles the life of wrestler turned actor Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock. It mainly focuses on the early life of the superstar which includes the WWE universe. Now, a new Young Rock teaser introduces fans to popular WWE wrestlers that played a pivotal part in the life of Johnson.

Young Rock Teaser introduces WWE wrestlers

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most followed personalities on Instagram, having more than 200 million followers on the social media platform. He recently posted a new Young Rock clip telling fans about the WWE wrestlers that would appear in the series and the actors who will play them. It includes Andre The Giant, Randy Savage, Afa & Sika, the wild Samoans, the Iron Sheik, the Junkyard dog, Lia Maivia, and Vince McMahon.

The Rock's caption read, "An honor to introduce my childhood WRESTLING HEROES from YOUNG ROCK!!!🌟 In my new @NBC show #YoungRock based on my true life events, we explore my wildly entertaining yet complex life growing up - and these wrestling legends, who were our “family”, were my heroes! As with everything, my goal is to delivery quality — so here are the talented actors bringing these icons to life.... @mojowillig playing the “8th Wonder of the World”, ANDRE THE GIANT 💥

@kevinmakely playing the “Macho Man” RANDY SAVAGE 💥 @fasituaamosa & @johntui1 playing Afa & Sika, THE WILD SAMOANS 💥 @brettazar playing (no jabronies) THE IRON SHEIK💥 @mrnatejackson playing THE JUNKYARD DOG 💥@atuisila playing pro wrestling’s first female promoter - and my grandma - LIA MAIVIA 💥💫@adamraycomedy playing @WWE’s Chairman & CEO, VINCE MCMAHON 💥 (I made sure Vince’s office had a few cool Easter eggs for the fans 🥚😉) Excited for you to watch and ENJOY THE SHOW!!! #YoungRock #NBC #SeasonPremiere THIS TUES FEBRUARY 16TH 💥" (sic).

The official synopsis says Young Rock focuses on different chapters of Dwayne Johnson’s life. From growing up in a strong and resilient family to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way. It is created by Nahantchka Khan.

