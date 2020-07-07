Unseen Pic Of The Day: Lisa Kudrow Reveals 'what A Great Mother Looks Like' In Rare Pic

Recently, on the occasion of Mother's Day earlier in May, FRIENDS fame Lisa Kudrow shared a picture on her social media wall. The throwback picture featured Lisa Kudrow as a teenager along with her mom Nedra Stern, which they took when they were on a holiday in Europe. Lisa is seen sporting an all-black look with her with long, sleek brown hair while her mom teamed a pair of white pants with a yellow blazer.

Instagramming the throwback picture, she wrote a caption, which read, "This is what a great mother looks like. The one on the left, I mean." Many of her fans were quick to comment as she looked unrecognisable to many of them. Scroll down to take a look at Lisa Kurdrow's throwback pic.

Lisa Kudrow's unseen picture

(IMAGE CREDIT: LISA KURDROW)

Along with Mother's Day, the Opposite Sex actor also marked her son Julian's 22nd birthday in May. While her son was marking his big day in lockdown, the Emmy winner made sure that he still had a special day with a Snickerdoodle cake from Baked it Myself. The doting mother shared an adorable photo on Instagram of herself with Julian and a friend sitting around the table in the living room at their home in Beverly Hills. Lisa looked stylish as she wore a wide-brimmed hat, and everyone had masks on for protection. Alongside the image, she wrote a caption that read: "Happy birthday my lovely son!"

Lisa Kudrow, who lost her mother almost three months back, has often opened up about her mother. A few days back, during a chat with a leading news portal, the 56-year-old actor revealed she banned hugging at her mother's funeral as she attempted to hold socially distanced service just as pandemic struck. Terming it as the 'hardest decision', Lisa reasoned that she had only just heard the words "social distancing" and never experienced it much before the death of her mother.

Apart from this, Lisa Kudrow has also grabbed headline for the FRIENDS reunion, which broke the internet when it was announced. The NBC sitcom was supposed to air on HBO Max as one of their debut events but has been postponed due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Talking about the same, Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on the show, said that it was painful and felt bad for the people who were working on it.

