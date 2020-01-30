Zac Efron Is In A 'serious Relationship' With Halston Sage? Know Details

Zac Efron is off the single’s list as the Baywatch actor is dating actor Halston Sage as reported by a leading international portal. The new relationship is kept a secret and official statements about the duo’s romantic involvement have not been out yet. Zac Efron, however, has spent his recent holidays together with Halston Sage and the two have been hanging out with close friends. Reports suggest that the former co-actors are seriously involved with each other.

Also Read | Zac Efron Admitted To Hospital While Filming In Papua New Guinea

Halston Sage of Neighbors fame is reportedly in a serious relationship with the High School Musical actor and are believed to have met while they both starred in Neighbors. Earlier in 2014, the duo was linked together after photos of the two spending time together at a basketball game surfaced on the internet. The two were all smiles in the pictures. However, later that year, Zac Efron had made an announcement that he was single, according to reports.

Also Read | Vanessa Hudgens And Zac Efron Get Fans Excited For The Zanessa Revival

Zac Efron revealed in an interview earlier in 2019 that his breakup with former girlfriend before Sage, Danish swimmer Sarah Bro, happened due to time constraints and work commitments. Zac told a news publication that the relationship was simply not working out even though she moved to Los Angeles for him. He gave his best to make it work but it failed.

Also Read | Zac Efron Made Headlines In 2019 For These Reasons; A Look Back At All The Instances

Zac Efron has made headlines quite a few times. Earlier in 2019, he gave a major health scare to his fans while shooting for his own reality show, Killing Zac Efron. He was given emergency treatment and later bounced back into his healthy self. Zac Efron thanked everyone back then, who were concerned for his health and prayed for his quick recovery.

More about Halston Sage

The 26-year-old actor started out her career as a child actor with the character Grace King in How to Rock which aired in Nickelodeon. Sage has also worked in two major Fox television shows namely Prodigal Son essaying the character of Ainsley Whitley and in The Orville, essaying the character of Alara Kitan. Zac Efron and Halston Sage follow each other on their social media accounts as per reports.

Also Read | Zac Efron Confirms That He Has “Bounced Back” From His Illness

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.