Is Zac Efron Moving To Australia Permanently After Listing His LA Residence?

The Baywatch actor, Zac Efron has been lying low in Australia's Byron Bay town amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, if the report of an online portal is to be believed, Efron is contemplating to shift to the coastal town permanently. According to grapevines, the 32-year-old is planning to list his Los Angeles residence in the near future and is allegedly exhausted from living in and around Hollywood.

Zac Efron to permanently shift to Australia?

The Hollywood heartthrob, Zac Efron is said to consider Australia's Byron Bay as a much safer option to reside during the pandemic. A British tabloid had reached out to the spokesperson of Efron, who revealed that the 17 Again star's extended stay in Austria was not related to any film or television role. The spokesperson also confirmed that he was in the country for personal reasons only.

It has been reported that the 32-year-old has been quietly living in Byron Bay town for months now, with several sources suggesting that the actor moved there to escape the COVID-19 crisis in the United States. Zac, whose career catapulted after starring in Disney's 2006 hit High School Musical, was recently spotted at the General Store café in Byron Bay last month.

Previously, Efron had hinted at his plans of leaving Hollywood in his new Netflix Originals docu-series, Down to Earth. In the fourth episode of the docu-series, Zac confessed that he has got to get out of Hollywood and added saying he is 'done' with the city's lifestyle. He also feels that the lifestyle there is 'not conducive' for a long, happy, and a mentally-sound life. Efron is said to be keen to stay away from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. An online portal's report also suggested that the actor is not worried about attending meetings in the US and prefers to do it on FaceTime or Zoom.

Although Zac joked about not planning to run away from Hollywood for good, just yet, his decision to escape Los Angeles during the Coronavirus pandemic suggests that he might be exploring relocating to Australia temporarily. Similarly, in 2016, the Extraction actor Chris Hemsworth had also cited similar reasons for moving to Byron Bay with his family. Chris, along with wife Elsa Pataky and three children, lives in a mega-mansion in Byron Bay's hinterland.

