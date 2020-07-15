Who Is Darin Olien? Learn About Zac Efron's Fellow Travel Companion On Down To Earth

Zac Efron’s new Netflix docuseries Down To Earth has created a lot of buzz since its release on July 10, 2020. The series documents the 32-year-old American actor trotting across seven countries and revolves around the themes of travel, life experience, nature, green energy, and even sustainable living practices. However, Zac Efron isn’t alone in his travels, he is accompanied by his dear friend and wellness guru Darin Olien as he journey’s through France, Puerto Rico, London, Iceland, Costa Rica, Peru, and Sardinia.

Who is Darin Olien?

Darin Olien is an American author, as well as a health and wellness expert. The Minnesota-born 49-year-old health expert has also served as an executive producer on Zac Efron’s Down To Earth. Zac Efron has described his friend Darin Olien as a "guru of healthy living and superfoods," on the show, while Olien's own website mentions that he is a "widely recognised exotic superfoods hunter, supplement formulator" and an author. A well-known media portal has also described him as “Indiana Jones of superfoods,” because of his habit of ransacking the globe for exotic edibles.

Darin Olien’s Career

Not only is Darin Olien a wellness expert, but he is also a long-established businessman. He originally established Shakeology which is one of America's biggest and most well-known superfood shakes. Moreover, he is also the co-creator of Beachbody's 21-day detox programme, which is a plant-based Ultimate Reset.

In addition to this, Olien is also working as an adviser for P5 Energy, who research the renewable energy systems. Even for his work, Darin Olien spends a lot of his time doing exactly what he does in Down to Earth. He is travelling around the world searching for under-utilised superfoods and medicinal cures.

Currently, Darin Olien has over 100,000 followers on his Instagram account. His Instagram accounts for his testament to the wellness guru’s love for dogs. His faithful companion Chaga rarely seems to be leaving his side.

Darin Olien Book

In 2017, the health expert compiled his expertise and much of the knowledge he has acquired on his travels into his own guide for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. His book is called SuperLife: The 5 Forces That Will Make you Healthy, Fit, and Eternally Awesome. Darin Olien’s book has received great reviews on Amazon from its readers.

Darin Olien net worth

As per the reports of a media portal, Darin Olien has an impressive net worth of between $300K – $400K US dollars as of 2020. Most of his net worth comes from his successful business ventures. As mentioned earlier, Darin Olien is also an author, thus his book sales add to his wealth too.

Is Darin Olien a vegan?

On Zac Efron’s Down To Earth and on several other occasions the 49-year-old health expert has admitted to being a vegan. However, Darin Olien also pointed out on the show, that he does not believe that everybody should go vegan. He said that people should be eating what works for them.

