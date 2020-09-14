Zac Efron's Rumoured GF Has Helped Him Calm Down A Lot Due To Few Reasons: Reports

Rumours about Zac Efron dating Vanessa Valladares have been doing rounds for a long time now. The rumoured couple was even pictured holding hands after the two went out on a lunch date. A media portal reported that people close to Zac Efron feel that he and Vanessa are perfect for each other and even revealed the reasons behind their thought.

Zac Efron's new girlfriend has helped him become calmer

A report by US Weekly said that Zac Efron has relatively become a lot calmer ever since he met Vanessa. Reportedly, the actor has even stopped partying as much as he used to before. Further, the reports suggested that Zac and Vanessa have one major thing in common, which has helped him calm and spend his time better.

The media portal reported that Zac Efron and Vanessa love spending time outdoors in nature. Vanessa loves to be active which is what has brought about a change in Zac's ways of spending time. The two love exploring nature's beauty and go on several adventures together.

Back in the year 2013, Zac Efron had admitted that he sought treatment earlier that year as he was dealing with issues related to alcohol and substance use. The actor had told Hollywood Reporter in 2014 that seeking treatment changed his life and that he was much more comfortable in his skin. The actor had claimed that he has been sober since 2013.

Relationship timeline with Vanessa

According to People, Zac Efron and Vanessa had met in Australia at Vanessa's workplace, where she was a waitress. Vanessa has left her job at the place now. Reportedly, she is an aspiring model and has been associated with brands like Love St and Spell.

On another note, there have been rumours doing the rounds that Zac Efron has been looking for houses to buy in Australia. People had reported that he feels he wants to move out of Hollywood as the big city life does not suit him anymore. The actor wants to move to Australia for various reasons. There are speculations that Hollywood heartthrob is relocating for his rumoured girlfriend.

Image credits: Zac Efron Instagram

