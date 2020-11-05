Daily Ent Recap Nov 5: Gauahar Khan Announces Engagement And Other Important News

Many incidents took place in the entertainment industry on November 5, 2020. From actor Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar getting engaged to Apurva Asrani’s comment on Milind Soman and Poonam Pandey’s pictures’ row, many news made the headlines. Read to know the daily entertainment recap for November 5, 2020.

Here are major events that made the headlines on November 5, 2020

Gauahar Khan's engagement to Zaid Darbar

After many weeks of speculation, actor Gauahar Khan and fiance Zaid Darbar have announced their engagement via Instagram. The couple will tie the knot soon. In the photo that was shared on social media, they were seen looking dreamily into each other’s eyes. The couple was holding colourful balloons which read 'she said yes'.

Apurva Asrani on Poonam Pandey vs Milind Soman nude pics row

Apurva Asrani took to Twitter share his opinion on Milind Soman’s and Poonam Pandey’ nude picture row. He said that both of them stripped to their birthday suits. Then why are appreciating one and condemning the other? Milind Soman uploaded a nude picture of him running on a beach to ring in his 55th birthday. Poonam Pandey in Goa has been booked by the Goa Police for shooting a viral video.

#PoonamPandey & #MilindSoman both stripped down to their birthday suits in #Goa recently. Pandey partly, Soman completely. Pandey is in legal trouble--for obscenity. Soman is being lauded for his fit body at age 55. I guess we are kinder to our nude men than to our nude women. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qQ9UFQIYXJ — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) November 4, 2020

Harry Styles And Florence Pugh Forced To Isolate Due To COVID-19 On 'Don't Worry, Darling' Set

According to a report by Up News info, the production of Harry Styles’ movie Don’t Worry Darling’ has been paused. One of the crew members has tested positive for COVID-19. The cast of the movie includes Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. Both have been told to isolate.

Virat Kohli Celebrates Birthday With Wife Anushka Sharma & RCB Team In Dubai; Watch Video

Cricketer Virat Kohli rang in 32nd birthday on November 5. He celebrated it with his wife and actor Anushka Sharma. Virat Kohli's birthday celebration was joined in by his Royal Challengers Bangalore team.

Saina Nehwal Gives A Glimpse Of 'lookalike' Parineeti Chopra From Her Biopic

Saina Nehwal took to Twitter to share Parineeti Chopra’s first look from her biopic movie. The picture was actually shared by a fan club of Parineeti Chopra. Saina called Parineeti her lookalike. From the picture, it looked like Parineeti is really training hard to portray her character with the utmost perfection.

Image courtesy- @gauaharkhan and @milindrunning Instagram

