Bloodshot Cast: Here's Who Starred In This Superhero Thriller Movie

Bloodshot is a superhero movie which is based on the Valiant Comics character that goes by the same name. The film was theatrically released in the United States on March 13, 2020. The film was directed by David S. F. Wilson. This was his feature film directorial debut.

The plot of the film revolves around a Marine’s officer who gets killed when he is on a vacation with his family. He is then brought back by using superpowers of an organisation who wants to use him as a weapon. If one wants to know the cast of Bloodshot, this article provides all the details of the same.

Here are the details of the cast of Bloodshot

Vin Diesel as Ray Garrison / Bloodshot

Vin Diesel plays the character of Ray Garrison, who is a Marine’s officer. He and his wife get killed when he is on a vacation. Vin Diesel, who plays the character of Bloodshot, is revived using superpowers to do villainous work. He is one of the most intense of Bloodshot characters.

Sam Heughan as Jimmy Dalton

Sam Heughan plays the character of Jimmy Dalton. Jimmy is also a patient at the facility Ray is admitted at. He does not like Ray Garrison at all. He does not wish to be acquainted with him.

Eiza González as KT

Eiza González plays the character of KT. KT is a former US diver. She is also a patient at the facility where Ray is admitted. KT and Ray immediately gel together and friendship strikes between them. She is one of the toughest of Bloodshot characters.

Toby Kebbell as Martin Axe

Bloodshot cast includes Toby Kebbell, who plays the character Martin Axe. Martin leads a group of hired soldiers to kidnap Ray. He assumes that Ray is the one who leaked the information of the hostages held by him. Even though Ray denies knowing anything, Martin kills him and his wife.

Guy Pearce as Dr Emil Harting

Guy Pearce plays the character of Dr Emil Harting. Dr Emil is the lead scientist and founder of the facility that specialises in cybernetic enhancements for disabled US military soldiers and workforce. He is the one who reveals to Ray that Ray is the first one to be resurrected from the dead using the ‘Bloodshot’ programme.

