Zac Efron's Net Worth: Know All About 'The High School Musical' Actor's Net Worth

Zac Efron is one of the most popular actors and is considered as the heartthrob of Hollywood. Zac rose to prominence after he essayed the role of Troy, a high school basketball player, in Disney’s most popular film, High School Musical. Ever since then, he became an icon for the youth. Check out The High School Musical star's net worth below.

Zac Efron’s Trivia

How much is Zac Efron worth?

According to celebritynetworth.com, Zac has a net worth of around $25 million. Zac started his career with small roles in various television shows like Firefly and The Guardian. Zac featured as a central character in the show Summerland in the year 2005. Zac made his debut in the film Miracle Run that released in the year 2004. As reported, he was also nominated for Young Artist Award for his performance in the show.

Zac rose to prominence after his role of Troy in the Disney film High School Musical. Fans consider it as one of Zac’s best films. Some of Zac Efron’s movies also include Hairspray, 17 Again, New Year’s Eve, the Lucky One, The Paperboy, Neighbors, Dirty Grandpa. Zac also featured in the films Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, The Greatest Showman and Scoob.

Zac Efron’s other ventures

Zac has started his own YouTube channel which was launched in 2019. The channel has also featured his brother a couple of times. The main content of the channel focuses on outdoor survival, fitness and diet. Zac Efron’s YouTube channel has around 13.9 lakh subscribers.

According to the report, Zac and his brother Dylan created their own film production company titled Ninjas Runnin’ Wild. The company operates under the Warner Bros. banner. It featured in films such as Dirty Grandpa and That Awkward Moment. The company also focuses on content released in a digital format.

Zac Efron’s early life

Zac’s full name is Zachary David Alexander Efron. He was born in California and raised with his brother in Arroyo Grande. Zac Efron participated in various theatre companies outside of school and also took singing lessons. According to the report, Zac’s high school teacher believed in his talent and connected him with an agent in Los Angeles.

