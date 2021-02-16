Zack Snyder Calls 'Army Of The Dead' The "most Satisfying" Film He Has Made

Zack Snyder is getting a lot of attention right now, thanks to his soon-to-be-released Justice League cut. It will be followed by his zombie heist movie Army of the Dead, which has an ensemble cast. Now, the filmmaker has called shooting the upcoming zombie heist thriller the "most satisfying experience".

Also Read | 'Army Of The Dead' Release Date On Netflix Announced; Know Premiere Of Zack Snyder's Film

Why shooting Army of the Dead was 'most satisfying experience'

In a recent conversation with I Minutemen, via Comicbook, Zack Snyder recalled that when he made TV commercials, he was the director and cameraman. For 12 years, and “pretty much” not every job but most of the jobs, he shot things by himself. He stated that he just “really enjoy” it. The filmmaker mentioned that the bigger the movies got, the further away he went from the camera. He noted that there is more infrastructure between him and the sort of cinematic experience while working on larger films. One does not touch the camera world as closely, he claimed.

So, Zack Snyder asserted that he just felt with Army of the Dead that it was a “great opportunity” for him to get really close to the photography and to the actors. He mentioned that people ask him questions on how he can shoot the movie and direct it at the same time. The filmmaker replied that it is “incredibly easy” because the actors are right there, and conversation is easy. He said that the pace is easy because he can just work that way with the crew, and it is just “really nice” for him.

Also Read | Zack Snyder's Zombie Heist Film 'Army Of The Dead' Reveals New Photos

Also Read | Zack Snyder's 'Army Of The Dead' Gets A Prequel Film And An Anime Series With Netflix

Army of the Dead cast & more

Army of the Dead cast has Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raul Castillo, Garret Dillahunt, Omari Hardwick, Hiryouki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Huma Qureshi, and Matthias Schweighöfer. The screenplay is by Zack Snyder and Shay Hatten, while the story is by Snyder and Joby Harold. Army of the Dead plot follows a group of military mercenaries who plan a heist on a Las Vegas casino, taking the advantage of a zombie outbreak. The project is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2021. A spinoff prequel movie and an anime series are also confirmed to be in development.

Also Read | 'Army Of The Dead' Star Garret Dillahunt Teases Scary Zombies In Zack Snyder Movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.