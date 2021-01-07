Zack Snyder's Zombie Heist Film 'Army Of The Dead' Reveals New Photos

Zack Snyder is directing an upcoming Netflix zombie heist film titled Army of the Dead. The project has been in development for quite a long time. Few pictures from the sets were previously shared by the makers. Now new Army of the Dead photos has been released.

First-look pictures of Army of the Dead directed by Zack Snyder

Entertainment Weekly recently shared a couple of Army of the Dead photos with Zack Snyder providing details about the project. One picture from the first look behind the scenes has the whole Army of the Dead cast standing in front of loads of cash. Another photo focuses on Dave Batista as Scott Ward and Ella Purnell as Kate Ward.

Zack Snyder reveals first look at his Zombie Heist film on Netflix #ArmyofTheDead



[Source: https://t.co/bUczEu1led] pic.twitter.com/BDf1KtIfd4 — The Zack Snyder Bible (@ZackSnyderBible) January 6, 2021

Talking about Army of the Dead to the same portal, Zack Snyder said that it is a full-blown zombie heist movie, so it’s genre-on-genre in a great way. He said that people can expect pure zombie mayhem, and they will 100 percent get it. But they also get these “really amazing characters” on a fantastic journey. He stated that it is going to surprise the audiences that there is a lot of warmth and real emotion with these characters.

The ensemble Army of the Dead cast has Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raul Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Huma Qureshi, and Matthias Schweighöfer. The film follows a group of military mercenaries who plans a heist on a Las Vegas casino taking the advantage of a zombie outbreak. The screenplay is by Zack Snyder and Shay Hatten, while the story is by Snyder and Joby Harold.

The project was announced in 2008 with Universal Studios and Warner Bros. Entertainment on-board to co-produce. A decade later in 2019, Netflix acquired the distribution rights. Zack Snyder recalled that Warner Bros. did not want to spend a huge amount of money on a zombie movie, or just did not take it that seriously. Later in a meeting with the streamer, he was talking about some of the scripts he was working on. The filmmaker mentioned the idea to Netflix's head of original films, Scott Stuber, who give it a green light.

Filming began in July 2019, in Los Angeles, California, and Albuquerque, New Mexico. Army of the Dead is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2021. A spinoff prequel movie and an anime series are also in development.

