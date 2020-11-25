Zack Snyder Says His Steppenwolf Design Was Considered 'too Scary' For 'Justice League'

Zack Snyder’s Justice League has gained much attention of people as it will have several things which were missing from the theatrical version. A week ago, the director shared his redesigned Steppenwolf which caught many eyes. Now Snyder revealed that the studio was afraid to use his version of the JL villain.

Also Read | Zack Snyder Unveils New Steppenwolf Design From His Cut Of 'Justice League'

Zack Snyder's Steppenwolf design was “too scary” for Justice League?

Zack Snyder broke down his recently released Justice League cut trailer on Vero. He opened up about the significantly changed look of Steppenwolf, being spikier this time. The filmmaker disclosed that Warner Bros. was not sure about the villain’s look in the theatrical version and hence it was redesigned giving a more human look.

Zack Snyder said that there were discussions and a lot of back and forth about the new Steppenwolf design and the creation of this new design. He thinks the initial thought was that he was a “little too scary” and a little too alien and a little too intense for the movie.

The filmmaker stated that he personally thought the antagonist was awesome and that he represented a real threat, and does represent a real threat, not just to the Justice League, but to the entire planet. Snyder noted that he looks amazing and that the team has done a great job.

Also Read | Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' To Have 2.5 Hours Of Unseen Footage, Reveals Director

Also Read | Zack Snyder Talks About Possible Theatrical Release For His Justice League Cut

New Steppenwolf design in Zack Snyder’s Justice League has received mix reactions. Some people prefer the theatrical look pointing out that the numerous spikes are a bit extra, while others praised the director and his team for a more threatening new look. Steppenwolf was the main villain in the theatrical version, however, the Snyder cut also has Darkseid in it.

The popular DC Comics baddie is expected to possess the real threat for the League and the world. He was missing from the initial JL movie. It will mark Darkseid's debut in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Jared Leto as Joker and Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke will also have an appearance in the project.

Also Read | Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Gets A New Teaser Trailer With Extra Scenes; WATCH

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be available in four parts, one hour each, making it a miniseries. The director will reportedly rework on the score, visual effects and more. The estimated cost of the venture is more than $30 million. It is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max in early or mid-2021. The Snyder Cut has huge hype among the fans who campaigned for it, for around three years.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.