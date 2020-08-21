Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Clip Features Victor Stone & A Resurrected Superman

One of the longest-running requests fans had was the release of the Snyder Cut for Justice League. The Joss Whedon helmed Justice League was heavily criticised by fans and thus several petitions and actions were made in order to get the makers to release the Snyder Cut.

After a long wait, Zack Snyder finally announced that the Snyder Cut will be releasing on HBO MAX. To add to the excitement, Zack Snyder recently released a clip from the film which has gotten fans tremendously excited for the film.

Zack Snyder's Justice League clip featuring Victor Stone and Superman arrives

The 20-second-long clip features a resurrected Superman along with Victor Stone before he turned into a cyborg. As the clip is played, Superman can be seen glancing at his mural. The scene is taken after Superman resurrects with the help of Justice League, as per the Joss Whedon film.

However, the clip features a different angle for Superman which appeared to be more dramatic and added gravity to the scene. As the clip plays out, Victor Stone too can be seen amid a football game in his happiest moment.

In the comics, Victor is one of the ace players for his football team and this aspect was originally explored in Snyder’s vision. However, it eventually got edited out in the Joss Whedon directed film. In the clip, however, fans were delighted to watch Ray Fisher, who plays cyborg, get his due screen time as the famous Victor Stone.

The playground can be seen with thousands of cheering fans, Victor Stone lifts off his helmet to reveal his human self as he celebrates a victory in the match. The trailer continues to play forward and several scenes feature further.

Another important highlight from the clip was the formation of the Justice League to face Superman after his resurrection. The famous Justice League vs Superman battle was something people were waiting to experience and thus the scene finally arrived in the Zack Snyder clip giving fans a look into what they can expect from the film.

Prior to this, HBO MAX dropped a sneak peek into the Snyder Cut where Gal Gadot can be seen scavenging into some ruins only to find out the terror that lies ahead of them. It is then that the DC fandom gets to witness only a glimpse of Darkseid standing ahead and ready for a battle.

