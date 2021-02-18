Zack Snyder Unhappy With International Distribution For His 'Justice League'?

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is one of the most anticipated upcoming superhero movies. It is slated to release on March 18, 2021, on HBO Max in the United States of America. The premiere date for several other countries, including India, is not fixed as the OTT platform has not debuted yet. Now, the filmmaker has criticized the lack of planning.

Also Read | Zack Snyder Admits It Was "difficult" To Shoot New 'Justice League' Scenes Amid Pandemic

Zack Snyder disappointed with international distribution for Justice League

In a recent conversation on the SnyderCutBR YouTube channel, Zack Snyder shared his opinions on the failure of the studios to provide his Justice League version globally next month. He was asked to shed some light on his upcoming project’s worldwide release as there is a huge demand for the film to release simultaneously around the globe. The director hinted that everything related to distribution is “sadly” out of his hand.

Zack Snyder wished to be in charge of the distribution but stated that he is “unfortunately” not a part of it. He admitted that there has been “not amazing” work done with the distribution of his Justice League cut. The filmmaker said that he does not know why it has been this way and he honestly could not put his word on it. He asserted that he does not want to make it seem like there is some sort of “conspiracy” going on.

Also Read | New Zack Snyder's Justice League Trailer Promises To Bring Back The Age Of Superheroes

Snyder thinks part of the problem is no one saw the movie coming. He explained that the normal window, or the normal way people in Hollywood distribute movies, is they understand when the movie gets made that it’s going to have to be distributed. Normally, they have a two-year window to figure that all out, he said. The director noted that the problem with his project is that it happened in six months and came to life. Its demand has caught everyone off guard, he claimed.

Zack Snyder mentioned that even when the Snyder Cut was given a green light there was no knowledge of its urgency or an understanding of the worldwide demand it has. He asserted that the local carriers, Warner Bros studio or HBO Max should let the fans around the world know when the movie will be provided to them. The filmmaker thinks that people have recently come around to the fact that his version is a “totally different movie” and will provide a “totally different experience” along with requiring a fresh marketing approach. He agreed that the distributors are trying to do everything they can but there are also legal issues involved.

Also Read | Zack Snyder Says Warner Bros Has 'no Interest' In 'Justice League 2'

Also Read | Zack Snyder Defends His Justice League Fandom That Was Termed 'toxic' By Haters

Promo Image Source: SnyderCutBR • Liga da Justiça de Zack Snyder

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.