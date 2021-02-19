Zack Snyder Reveals DC Declined His Batman V Superman Prequel Comic Idea Of Robin's Death

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) marked the debut of Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Directed by Zack Snyder, the movie showed the character in a dark place as he has faced multiple tragedies, including the killing of his sidekick, Robin, at the hands of the Joker. However, the subplot was never explored, keeping fans wondering about the topic. Now, Snyder disclosed that he indeed planned to depict the story as a comic book but his idea was denied.

Zack Snyder reveals DC declined his Batman v Superman prequel comic idea

In an interview on the SnyderCutBR YouTube channel, director Zack Snyder was asked which character he would enjoy focusing on for a potential spin-off to his Justice League. He said that they talked about doing a spinoff but it was DC who decided not to do it. The filmmaker mentioned that they did talk about possibly doing a sort of "mini-kind of comic book" run on the death of Robin. He stated that it would have answered what happened before Batman v Superman, how the Joker killed Robin, and what it did to Batman. Snyder asserted that it would have shown how Bruce Wayne started to go down this darker road that ended his regime. It would have culminated with the arrival of Superman.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice has a scene where Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne is staring at a suit which has ‘Ha Ha, Joke’s on You, Batman’ written over it. The suit was revealed to be of Robin, who was murdered by the Joker. There was no explanation on how the iconic comic hero and villain faced each other in the DCEU. But the sequences caught everyone's attention. Batfleck has high demand among the viewers and as Zack Snyder has expressed his desire to do a Batman v Superman prequel, fans have asked for the project over social media. However, there is no official confirmation on it yet.

Viewers are currently eager to see Jared Leto as Joker in Zack Snyder's Justice League. He will appear in the Knightmare scene and will have a one-on-one conversation with Batman. The recently released teaser gave a glimpse of the sequences and fans went gaga over it. The Snyder Cut is scheduled to release on March 18, 2021, on HBO Max.

