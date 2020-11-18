Zack Snyder Talks About Possible Theatrical Release For His Justice League Cut

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is one of the most anticipated upcoming projects of the coming year. It will arrive on HBO Max in 2021. The filmmaker has now revealed that he wants his version of the movie to hit the cinemas even if it is for a few days.

Zack Snyder hopes for theatrical release

In his recent appearance on Ping Pong Flix, Zack Snyder expressed his thoughts about his version of Justice League going to cinemas. He said that he loves the movies and the theatrical experiences, along with being a huge advocate of it. The filmmaker stated that if it is possible, he would love there to be a theatrical component to Justice League: Director’s Cut. He asserted that it is a little above his pay grade as far as distribution.

Zack Snyder explained that the reality is the way distribution works, Warner Bros. and HBO Max they have to make deals with all these different territories and there is this “super complicated” process of how they sell the movie. But barring that and with any kind of luck, in places where maybe HBO Max does not exist or something like that, there might be an opportunity to grab some IMAX screens, he noted. The filmmaker mentioned that it is his “ideal and deep dream and hope” that they will be able to screen his version of Justice League movie for fans in IMAX. Whether it be once or a hundred times he is not sure, but that is really what he would love to see. Snyder said that the possibly theatrical release would be after they dropped the film on HBO Max and then they would take those dedicated few to the big screen.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be available in four parts, one hour each, making it a miniseries. The director will reportedly rework on the score, visual effects and more. The estimated cost of the venture is more than $30 million. It is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max in early or mid-2021. The Snyder Cut has huge hype among the fans who campaigned for it, for around three years.

