Zack Snyder Was Advised To Not Watch Joss Whedon's 'Justice League' By Christopher Nolan

Zack Snyder left Justice League for personal reasons and Joss Whedon stepped in as the director. He made major changes to the film which resulted in negative reviews and the movie underperforming at the box office. Now, it is disclosed that not only DC Extended Universe (DCEU) fans, but acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan also did not like JL theatrical version and gave advice to Snyder to not watch it.

Zack Snyder Says Christopher Nolan Told Him He Could “Never See” Justice League’s Whedon Cut

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Zack Snyder revealed Justice League executive producer Christopher Nolan called him after seeing Joss Whedon’s Justice League cut that was released in theatres. Zack’s wife and JL producer Deborah Snyder said that it was just a weird experience to watch that version of the superhero film. She stated that she does not know how many people have experienced the same. Deborah explained that they had worked on something for a long time, and they left it, and then they saw what happened to it.

Deborah and Nolan attended a private JL screening and came back with shared advice for Zack Snyder. The filmmaker recalled that they came to him and just said, ‘you can never see’ Joss Whedon’s Justice League cut. Deborah revealed that the reason behind this was she knew it would break Zack’s heart.

Christopher Nolan is a frequent collaborator of Warner Bros. Studios. He has directed some of the most praised superhero films, including The Dark Knight trilogy featuring Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne / Batman. Nolan’s reacting to Justice League theatrical version hints how bad the movie was, an opinion which was also second by the viewers.

Justice League’s Whedon cut earned criticism for its plot, writing, pacing, villain, score, and the computer-generated imagery of Henry Cavill as Superman. When it was shared that it was not what Zack Snyder had originally planned, fans started the #ReleasetheSnyderCut campaign. After three years it is coming to fruition. Zack Snyder’s Justice League is scheduled to release on March 18, 2021, on HBO Max, and will be a four-hour-long movie with never seen before footage.

