'Justice League Dark Apokolips War' Ending Explained | Did The Heroes Defeat Darkseid?

Justice League Dark Apokolips War is a movie that released recently. The movie is a direct-to-video adult animated science fantasy superhero film that brings together different squads of the DC universe namely Justice League, Justice League Dark, Teen Titans, and Suicide Squad. The Justice League Dark: Apokolips War ending has been explianed below:

Justice League Dark Apokolips War ending explained

Superman’s team make their way to the villain Darkseid’s stronghold, who is at the home planet of Green Lantern, Oa. Before they can even enter this fortress, they are attacked by Darkseid’s furies. This band of furies is led by Wonder Woman. While Etrigan is killed, Constantine removes Wonder Woman from Darkseid’s control.

As they enter the Bastian, they spot a dismantled Cyborg, who is fused with the power network. This makes it next to impossible to save him. Cyborg reveals that he is not the only one who is under Darkseid’s control. Flash is alive and is imprisoned to run forever on a treadmill. This helps in providing power to the planet. Superman successfully frees Flash, but then enter Batman and Darkseid. Damian tries to save his father but he is unsuccessful.

Justice League Dark Apokolips War spoilers; Here comes the real deal

The movie takes a nasty turn as Darkseid kills Damian. This breaks the spell on Batman as he sees his son dying. Constantine frees Trigon from prison and offers himself instead as a replacement host. The demon Raven infects Superman and kills Constantine.

A scene of afterlife unfolds as John meets Zatanna in afterlife or purgatory. They talk to each other and also realise that they are in love. Zatanna then revives Constantine, which results in her getting doomed.

During all of this, Lois and her team are ready to sacrifice themselves so that they could get rid of Paradooms. They plan to destroy the Lexcorp building on Earth. Lois records a goodbye message for Superman, which is a highly emotional scene.

When Cyborg projects this video in the chamber, Superman gets freed from Trigon’s control and then also directed Trigon and Darkseid against each other. Raven rives Damian through magic and Cyborg teleports all the heroes on Earth. He then sacrifices himself in order to destroy Apokolips, causing a black hole to appear on the planet and destroying all villains.

Batman reveals that the Reapers destroyed enough plasma of the Earth and doomed the planet. Constantine convinces Flash to run back in time and create another flashpoint, erasing all actions of the film. Damian and Raven share a kiss as everything around them gets erased.

