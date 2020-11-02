Ray Porter Hopes For A Comeback As Darkseid After Zack Snyder's Justice League

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is considered to be one of the most awaited upcoming projects. As it set to arrive on HBO Max next year, the film is said to have several features that did not appear in the theatrical version. It features popular DC villain Darkseid, played by Ray Porter. Recently, the actor opened up about his possible return as the baddie after Snyder Cut.

Ray Porter on his return as Darkseid

In a recent interview with Geek House Show, Ray Porter spoke about the possibility of playing Darkseid again in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). He asserted that he hopes for a comeback. The actor stated that he would love to see Darkseid in another project, and said he would hope that whoever does that, 'will have him along for the ride'. Porter mentioned that he would love to see a continuation of it. Porter said however, that he has not heard anything about it but has high hopes for it.

Ray Porter’s appearance as Darkseid was reportedly removed from Justice League's theatrical version. The baddie was supposed to be the main antagonist but as Joss Whedon boarded the project, his presence did not make it to the big screen. Steppenwolf took over as the main negative character and was trashed by the audiences.

Zack Snyder's Justice League teaser was released a few months ago. It gave a small glimpse of Ray Porter as Darkseid. The DC villain is said to be a larger impact on the Snyder Cut. Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman was seen terrified looking at his painting. Darkseid was seen standing in a battleground.

Darkseid is considered as one of the deadliest villain in DC Comics. He is the tyrant ruler of the planet Apokolips with the ultimate goal 'to conquer the universe and eliminate all free will along with sentient beings'. In the comics, Darkseid becomes a staple Superman nemesis and the archenemy of the league. Darkseid has appeared in DC animated universe and would make his live-action debut in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

The Director’s Cut of Justice League will be available in four parts, one hour each, making it a miniseries. Zack Snyder will reportedly rework on the score, visual effects and more. The estimated cost of the venture has been reported more than $30 million. It is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max in early or mid-2021. The Snyder Cut has a huge hype among the fans who campaigned for it for around three years.

