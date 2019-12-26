Zack's 'Snyder Cut Of Justice League' Gets A New Semi-official Title

According to a new charity campaign launched by Zack Snyder, it seems as he wants Snyder Cut of Justice League to be called as Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Since Joss Whedon’s theatrical cut of Justice League, there has been an ever-lasting debate on the existence of Zack Snyder's cut of the film. The questions include whether Warner Bros. consider releasing it or not, which has been confirmed by Snyder, who said it exists and is 214 minutes long.

Also read: Zack Snyder's Justice League Was Going To Have A Black Superman Suit? Take A Look

Charity campaigns led by fans

As time is passing by, the campaign to release Justice League is getting even louder. Zack Snyder’s fans have devoted their time and energy to the charity campaigns which are primarily focussed on Snyder’s organization of choice, 'American Foundation for Suicide Prevention'. It is in the honour of Snyder’s daughter who died from suicide during the production of Justice League. Snyder Cut fans have raised more than $110,000 in total for the charity through various events organised by them.

Out of the Darkness Walk Santa Monica to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention was a big success yesterday. There is still time to give at Willow Snyder’s donation page https://t.co/3utynGBJiS #OOTDWalkLA pic.twitter.com/ICCz1fp7U7 — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) October 22, 2017

About a year ago, Zack Snyder participated in a t-shirt campaign in which he released a design featuring cryptic symbolism which was teasing his original Justice League plans. Now, he is doing it again. This year’s design is offered through 'Ink to the People'. The hoodie boldly showcases labelled Zack Snyder’s Justice League. This seems like it is giving Snyder’s blessings to an official name rather than Snyder Cut, which has garnered immense popularity in the last two years.

Also read: Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Justice League's Snyder Cut While Promoting '6 Underground'

About the heroes featured on the hoodie

The charity hoodie also features logos of all the Justice League heroes on the sleeves, including Martian Manhunter and Green Lantern, apart from Zack Snyder’s Justice League label. Their inclusion is still a mystery to resolve. While Green Lantern and Martian Manhunter had cameo roles in the Justice League, it looks as if Snyder is teasing plans beyond his first Justice League movie. According to a report, it might be more related to Zack Snyder’s bigger five-part plan for the franchise. But before realising Snyder’s additional plans, Snyder’s Cut needs to be released. There is a higher demand for original content. As per a report, it is a fact that Snyder Cut can be completed for less than the cost of a new movie. Additionally. HBO Max is perfect for the most-anticipated after cut of Justice League.

Also read: Zack Snyder Confirms Ben Affleck's Batman's Fate In Justice League Trilogy

Also read: Zack Snyder Shares A Photo To Prove His Version Of 'Justice League' Exists

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.