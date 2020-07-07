Zayn Malik Spends 254K Pounds On A Stylish New House For Sister Safaa: Report

According to recent reports, Zayn Malik has splurged about £254,000 for a luxury home. However, he has purchased the house for his teenage sister, Safaa Malik and her family. Reportedly, Zayn Malik has purchased a detached house in Bradford, West Yorkshire for his sister.

ALSO READ | Dua Lipa Excited To Be An 'auntie' To Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik's Baby

Zayn Malik buys a house for sister Safaa

Zayn Malik reportedly bought the house for his teenage sister, Safaa and her husband, Martin Tiser. The couple even has a daughter together named Zaneyah. The house that Zayn Malik has purchased for his sister is near to the house that the singer bought for his parents a few years ago.

Reportedly, Zayn Malik’s sister Safaa is delighted by the singer’s kindness. The former One Direction member knew that Safaa and her family needed a place of their own. However, his sister did not want to be far from her mother too. Hence, Zayn Malik reportedly thought that buying a house in the same place would be an ideal solution for his sister.

ALSO READ | Gigi Hadid Dropped Hints About Starting Family Long Before Pregnancy News Surfaced: Report

Zayn Malik’s sister Safaa tied the knot with her boyfriend, Martin Tiser in September last year. The couple welcomed their first child, Zaneyah earlier this year in January. Zayn Malik decided to buy a house after she began looking for a house that was close to her parents’ house.

Zayn Malik’s sister Safaa tied the knot in a traditional Muslim ceremony. She went ahead and announced her pregnancy a few weeks after that. Zayn Malik reportedly missed the wedding. However, he flew to the UK as soon as his sister, Safaa gave birth to her first daughter.

ALSO READ | Gigi Hadid Lashes Out At A Publication That Claimed She Disguised Her Baby Bump

Zayn Malik is about to become a father himself. Zayn Malik’s longtime girlfriend, Gigi Hadid announced in May 2020 that she is pregnant. She made an appearance on popular host Jimmy Fallon's talk show that the couple is all set to welcome their first child together.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid first started dating in 2015 but parted ways in 2018. There were several rumours that the couple had rekindled their love in January 2019. However, earlier this year, Gigi Hadid confirmed that she is back with Zayn Malik.

ALSO READ | Gigi Hadid Confirms That She Is Expecting First Child With Beau Zayn Malik; Read More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.