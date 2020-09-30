Zendaya To Be Seen As Singer Ronnie Spector In Upcoming Biopic; Read Details

The American singer and actor Zendaya is expected to play the role of singer Ronnie Spector in an upcoming biopic. There are also speculations that Zendaya wold be producing the film along with Ronnie. Take a look at the details on this project:

Ronnie Spector's biopic to feature Zendaya

According to a report by Deadline, Zendaya is in talks to play Ronnie Spector in the A24 film and the label has acquired the rights to the singer's autobiography, Be My Baby. The report stated that the team is in conversation with Jackie Sibblies Drury to write the script for the movie. The movie will be produced by Adam Seigel, Tom Shelly, Mark Itkin, Marc Platt while Spector, Zendaya and Jonathan Greenfield will be the executive producers. The biopic will be based on Ronnie Spector’s autobiography Be My Baby which was written by Vince Waldron and Ronnie Spector. The movie will focus on Ronnie’s early career, her marriage and divorce with Phil and her struggle to get the rights to her own music, the report stated.

Zendaya's Movies

Zendaya has been a significant part of some successful projects in her entire career. She began her career as a child artist and back dancer. She was later seen in the popular show, Dancing With The Stars. Zendaya later produced a sitcom, K.C. Undercover, and also starred as an actor in the same. She was also seen in supporting roles in Spider-Man Homecoming, The Greatest Showman and Spider-Man Far From Home. Apart from these, she has also essayed voice roles in movies such as Duck Duck Goose, Smallfoot and Super Buddies. Zendaya has also been seen in a variety of TV shows like Frenemies, The Story of Zendaya, Zapped, PrankStars, Shake It Up and many others. Some of her latest and upcoming projects include Dune, Euphoria and Euphoria 2, Malcolm & Marie, Finest Kind, and others.

Zendaya in Euphoria

Euphoria is an American drama series created by Sam Levinson in which Zendaya essayed the role of a teenage drug addict. She was awarded an Emmy for her role in Euphoria and became the youngest winner of the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Some of the other lead characters in the series included Maude Apatow Alexa Demie, Eric Dane to name a few.

