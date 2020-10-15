Did You Know Zendaya’s Green Carpet Fashion Awards Outfit Was As Old As She Is?

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, most commonly known as Zendaya, is a very young and largely popular American actor and singer. She started her career as a child model and backup dancer, before gaining huge recognition for her character as Rocky Blue on the Disney Channel’s Shake It Up (2010).

Today, the artist is not only known for her talent in the entertainment industry but is also often appreciated for her fashion sense and style statements. Zendaya didn’t let the global pandemic or the award shows being conducted over Zoom stop her from serving some major looks on the carpet. Fans will be surprised to know that recently, Zendaya wore a dress as old as herself to the Green Carpet Fashion Awards.

Zendaya’s dress that is as old as herself

At the Green Carpet Fashion Awards held on October 10, 2020, Zendaya stunned everyone with her outstanding outfit. According to reports from Vanity Fair, the actor wore a chocolate brown silk dress with matching beaded bodice from the Versace's Fall 1996 collection, the same year she was born.

The official site of Versace took to their Instagram handle to share Zendaya’s picture in the outfit and captioned the post, “@zendaya chose an archive design from the #VersaceFW96 collection for the virtual Green Carpet Awards ceremony. The actress received the Visionary Award and picked a beaded silk dress from the year of her birth. #VersaceCelebrities @ecoage @cameramoda #GCFAItalia Photographer: @dmillzzz Dominic Miller”.

Zendaya won the Visionary Award at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards. During her acceptance speech, Zendaya said that fashion has always truly lived in her heart ever since she was very, very young. She revealed that she loves clothes and thinks of it as so much more than just clothes.

She thinks it's an art, it's emotion, it's feeling and to her. Through clothes, she has been able to find herself and be more confident in herself as a young woman growing into her womanhood. She continued to say that throughout her career, she has had the privilege of being able to showcase other and different types of beauties through the work that she gets to do. Zendaya hopes to continue to able to do that until this industry really does reflect the beauty that she gets to see every day.

