Zendaya Has A Piece Of Relationship Advice For Fans & It Seems Straight Out Of KKHH, Read

Zendaya is currently grabbing headlines with her big Emmy win for Euphoria. She also became the youngest Emmy winner picking up the gold at 24 years. Recently, in an interview, she also revealed her advice on love. Here's what this is about.

Zendaya's relationship advice for her fans is something straight out of KKHH

In an interview with PTI, Zendaya gave her fans a piece of relationship advice. According to her, friendship plays an important role to keep the pillars of a relationship sturdy. She also added that being friends with a person is the best way to get to know them. She said that that it is important to be friends first to lay the foundation of a relationship.

Zendaya further revealed in the interview that she likes being romantically involved with someone. However, going on dates is a whole other chapter. She admitted that she becomes a 'grandma' when it comes to dates and prefers to sit at home and watch Netflix series. Good food and good company is all she wants it seems than fancy date nights.

Talking about her work front, Zendaya opened up about wanting to do different kinds of roles. She is also keen to influence people in a better direction. Zendaya adds that there are so many things for her to do, so many roles to explore and she is still very young. However, she wants to use her fame for the good.

In other news, Zendaya won the Emmy for the role as Rue Bennet in Euphoria. The character is a teenage drug addict who is on the path of recovery and tries to sober up from her addictions. Zendaya was nominated along with Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh for Killing Eve, Laura Linney for Ozark, Olivia Colman for The Crown and Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show. Zendaya is also the second coloured woman to win an Emmy after Viola Davis for her role in How to Get Away with Murder as Annalise Keating.

Meanwhile, Zendaya was last seen on Dune playing the role of Chani, Timothee Chalamet's love interest in Dune. She is also popular for her role as Mary Jane in Marvel's SpiderMan: Far From Home. Currently, she has a few movies in her kitties namely Malcolm & Marie, an untitled SpiderMan sequel and Finest Kind.

