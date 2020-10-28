Zendaya's 'Euphoria 'series And Other Movies' Deleted Scenes; Watch Here

The makers of many web series and movies tend to delete some of the shot scenes. The reasons for doing so are sometimes the script, the plot and even audience's reaction. Some of the series that have been widely loved by fans are Zendaya’s Euphoria, Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows and The Devil Wears Prada. The makers of these shows and series have also deleted some of the scenes. If one wants to know what those deleted scenes were, this article provides all the details of the same. Read ahead to know more.

Deleted scenes from Euphoria, The Devil Wears Prada and other movies

Zendaya’s Euphoria deleted scenes

Zendaya’s Euphoria was widely loved by the audience. The show revolves around high-school students who are trying to find their way in life, exploring their identities, and also dealing with drugs, trauma and love. The show had deleted two of its scenes because they showed nudity.

According to a report by E Online, one of the scenes was a group of boys standing naked in the locker room. In the final scene, 30 boys were standing naked but the actual scene had 80. This scene was cut in Zendaya’s Euphoria.

Another scene in HBO’s Euphoria that was cut was during the scene which showed the birth of Zendaya. The final scene shows a baby in the womb. The creator of the show, Sam Levinson, revealed to the portal that the original scene that was shot dollied from behind the doctor and went straight between the mother’s legs and into the vagina.

Blackpink Light Up The Sky deleted scenes

Blackpink Light Up The Sky is a show about the lives of the band’s four members. One of the Blackpink deleted scenes is when the band’s girls Rose and Jennie talk about the latter’s pair of pants. In this Blackpink Light Up The Sky deleted scene, Rose and Jennie are talking about a pair of pants purchased by both of them at stark different prices. Rose brought the pants for $15 online while Jennie paid $1000 from an expensive store.

BLACKPINK DELETED SCENE #1: If you've ever wondered what artists talk about when they're waiting around the recording studio ... sometimes it's pants.

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows deleted scenes

According to a report by Screenscrush, in this Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows deleted scene, Aunt Petunia would be seen showing compassion to Harry. She speaks about how the death of Harry’s mother was a huge loss to her. His mother’s death had put her through a lot of pain.

The Devil Wears Prada deleted scenes

In this The Devil Wears Prada deleted scene, Meryl Streep’s character of a rude boss is seen whispering thank you to Anne Hathaway’s character. She says so after the latter successfully manages to save the former’s image at a huge party. This scene was deleted because the makers presumed that Streep’s character’s soft side would not be accepted by the viewers.

Avengers Infinity War deleted scenes

In this Avengers Infinity War deleted scene, Smart Hulk’s appearance was postponed to the sequel Avengers Endgame. This scene was deleted from the former movie because Hulk would not come out to fight with the Avengers. Otherwise, his appearance was supposed to debut in Avengers Infinity War.

