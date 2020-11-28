Harry Styles And Zendaya's Striking Similarities With Their Outfits Will Shake You

Harry Styles and Zendaya are known as fashion icons in the music industry and Hollywood. They often go out of their comfort zone and do not hesitate to go all out with their statement outfits. Recently a Twitter user shared the resemblance between the two's fashion taste. Take a look at the entire thread of Harry Styles as Zendaya.

Harry Styles as Zendaya

The resemblance between singer and actors Harry Styles and Zendaya when it comes to their fashion sense is uncanny. The two have often been seen wearing similar outfits at events with a completely different take on it. A Twitter user took to their handle to share a few photos of Harry Styles dressed as Zendaya and Zendaya dressed as him. In the first photo, Zendaya wore a purple and gold satin dress at a GQ event. Harry wore the same coloured blazer with a golden shirt and a bow tie.

harry styles and zendaya as each other; a thread pic.twitter.com/7PTKSZOCJf — ☆anni²⁸ loves golden (@sweeetestharold) November 26, 2020

At an event of her TV series Euphoria, Zendaya wore a red pantsuit which had buttons in the front. Harry wore her similar outfit which has a more masculine look to it. Even their street style dressing is quite similar. Harry was once spotted on a street as he grabbed a glass of coffee. He was dressed in a white oversized shirt and black skinny jeans. Zendaya on the other hand kept the same monochromatic look with a white t-back top and black striped trousers. Take a look at the striking resemblance.

Harry once went all out with his fashion experiment and wore a mesh frill black shirt which had a feminine touch to it. One could see Harry's tattoos through the shirt. Zendaya wore a similar black mesh top. Zendaya was also seen wearing a yellow checkered shirt. Harry made a similar style statement as he wore a red-checkered blazer and trousers and paired it with a white shirt.

Zendaya wore an electric pink pantsuit outfit designed by Christian Siriano at The Humane Society of the United States' Los Angeles Gala. Harry wore a similar shaded blazer and trousers and paired it with a frilled white shirt. The two wore similar outfits with a different twist to it. A lot of their pantsuits have had a similar colour and look to it. Take a look at some of their most similar outfits:

