RuPaul's Drag Race Breaks Records, Becomes Emmys' Most Awarded Competition Show

This year, RuPaul's Drag Race has broken records at the Emmys 2020. The American television series won six awards this year. As per the report of EW, Drag Race's 19 collective Emmys has surpassed the total number of awards won by ABC's Dancing With the Stars, which previously held the record with 17 awards, won across the last 15 years.

The report added that after Sunday's Emmys ceremony, RuPaul's Drag Race has officially become the Television Academy's most-awarded reality competition show in history.

On Saturday, September 19, RuPaul won his fifth consecutive Emmy award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Programme. RuPaul dedicated his big win to the late Drag Race star Chi Chi DeVayne, who passed away on August 20, 2020. In his speech, he praised his fellow LGBTQ brothers and sisters.

As seen in the video that surfaced on the internet, RuPaul mentioned that every time he bats his false eyelashes, he is making a political statement. He went on to dedicate his award to the late artist Chi Chi DeVayne and prayed for her to rest in 'power and perfection'.

RuPaul's Drag Race's speech

While accepting the #Emmys award for Outstanding Host of #DragRace, Mama Ru dedicated her win to Chi Chi DeVayne, and reminded us of the importance of voting for our LIVES this November. ⭐️



Check your registration status & make a plan to vote ➡️ https://t.co/nupOOYmY4o 🗳✨ pic.twitter.com/KZWkhtapQI — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) September 20, 2020

Also Read | Jimmy Kimmel opens up about the 'weirdest part' of hosting Emmys virtually; watch

Also Read | RuPaul expresses grief over drag star Chi CChi DeVayne's passing

RuPaul’s Drag Race won the grand prize for Outstanding Competition Program at Emmy Awards. After Jimmy Kimmel declared him as the winner, the former was overwhelmed with the honour. As seen in the clip that surfaced on the internet, RuPaul was surprised by an Emmy statue popping out of a box. He then thanked the Television Academy for the 'beautiful honour'.

As seen in the video below, RuPaul said, "Thank you so much, that's so very kind of you. I thank The Academy for this beautiful honour. We love making television. It is an honour to make television, and all the kids get to tell their stories on our show; and it’s beautiful. A special thank you to the viewers and a special note to the viewer: Kiddo, I know how you feel right now. Just know that you are loved and don’t give up on love. Believe in love and the power of love, okay? I love it."

Also Read | 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Chi Chi DeVayn passes away at 34, family shares statement

Also Read | RuPaul shatters record with 5th Emmy victory; dedicates it to late Chi Chi DeVayne

(Promo image credits: Shutterstock)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.