Willie Nelson Has A Strong Message For Fellow Americans In His Latest Song; Take A Look

Willie Nelson is a popular American actor and musician who grabbed the attention of the audience by releasing a song where he can be seen sending a strong message. The song urges the Americans to vote out the current government if they don’t like them and says this what the election day is all about. Take a look at the entire song and see what message he has for the citizens of America for this year’s election.

Also Read Remember When Taylor Swift Wrote A Song About 'Glee' Actor Cory Monteith?

Willie Nelson's new song -Vote 'Em Out

Also Read Jennifer Lopez And Maluma's Song 'Pa Ti + Lonely' From 'Marry Me' Will Get You Grooving

Willie Nelson recently released his new animated music video. He made it evident in the lyrics that he was trying to target the current president and urging the citizens of America to vote the government out if one doesn’t like who’s in the White House. He also mentioned in his song as to how he’s hoping that a new president will sing the same song when they defeat the current one.

He later addressed the citizens that if they think they’ve voted for a bunch of clowns, then the election day is coming again and they have a chance to redeem themselves. He also added in the lyrics how the ballot box is the biggest gun that the citizens have. Many of his fans applauded him on this song and hailed him in the comment section. Take a look.

Also Read Jennifer Lopez Drops Steamy Teaser Of Her Two-song Collaboration With Popstar Maluma

Willie Nelson’s Songs

Willie Nelson’ entered the music industry at the age of 7 when he wrote his first song and later became part of a band at the age of 10. Apart from the movies, he has made several albums and written hundreds of songs. Some of his solo albums includeHere’s Willie Nelson, Songbird, Let’s Face The Music and Dance, and many others.

One of his latest albums include My Way, Last Man Standing, Ride Me Back Home and First Rose Of Spring. Some of the songs that he wrote include Half a Man, Man With The Blues, Night Life, What A Way To Live, I Never Cared For You and many more.

Also Read Tiger Shroff's 'You Are Unbelievable': Know The Cast Of The Music Video

Image Source- Willie Nelson's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.