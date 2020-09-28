Hilary Duff Quiz: Check How Well You Know The American Singer-actor On Her Birthday

On September 28, American actor-singer Hilary Duff turned a year older. After making a successful career in the entertainment industry, she tried her hands in business as she started her own fashion lines, such as Stuff by Hilary Duff, Femme for DKNY, and most recently, the Muse x Hilary Duff collection, a collaborative effort with GlassesUSA. On the occasion of her birthday, take this trivia quiz on Hilary Duff if you are her ardent fan. Check out how well you know her.

READ | Hilary Duff Flaunts Toned Abs In Latest Pic, Inspires Fans To 'do Whatever Feels Good'

READ | Disney Movie Quiz: Can You Guess These Fierce Princesses Based On Movie Plot?

Hilary Duff's trivia quiz:

1) Which Disney channel show Hilary featured in?

That's So Raven

Even Steven

Lizzie McGuire

She never featured on any Disney shows

2) What was Hilary Duff's first hit movie?

Agent Cody Banks

The Lizzie McGuire Movie

Cheaper by the Dozen

Casper Meets Wendy

3) How many studio albums are in Hilary Duff's repertoire?

4

5

6

7

4) Which song from Hilary Duff's debut album, Metamorphosis, was first to hit the top of the Billboard pop singles chart?

Girl Can Rock

Why Not

Come Clean

So Yesterday

5) What oldies song did Hilary Duff and her sis, Haylie, perform on NBC's American Dreams?

Leader of the Pack

Stop in the Name of Love

My Boyfriend's Back

One Fine Day

6) In which movie did Hilary Duff play a character known as Diner Girl?

The Princess Diaries

A Cinderella Story

Mean Girls

Raise Your Voice

7) What is Hilary Duff's prized possession in Cadet Kelly?

Teddy Bear

Locket

Blanket

Rocket

8) Which Hilary Duff song is this lyric from: "An angel's gonna smile on me when it's meant to be"?

I Can't Wait

The Math

So Yesterday

Why Not

9) Which Hilary Duff song is this lyric from: "You don't need a man to make things fair"?

Sweet Sixteen

The Math

So Yesterday

Inner Strength

10) Which Hilary Duff song is this lyric from: "You always dress in yellow"?

So Yesterday

Why Not

Sweet Sixteen

Anywhere But Here

READ | Lil Wayne's Birthday Quiz: Can You Guess His Popular Collaborations Based On Lyrics?

READ | Avril Lavigne's Birthday: Check How Well You Know The Canadian Singer-actor With This Quiz

Answer Key:

Lizzie McGuire Agent Cody Banks 5 So Yesterday Leader of the Pack A Cinderella Story Blanket I Can't Wait Inner Strength Why Not

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.