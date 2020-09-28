Last Updated:

Hilary Duff Quiz: Check How Well You Know The American Singer-actor On Her Birthday

On the occasion of Hilary Duff's birthday, take this trivia quiz on her if you are her fan. Check out how well you know the American singer-actor here.

Hilary Duff quiz

On September 28, American actor-singer Hilary Duff turned a year older. After making a successful career in the entertainment industry, she tried her hands in business as she started her own fashion lines, such as Stuff by Hilary Duff, Femme for DKNY, and most recently, the Muse x Hilary Duff collection, a collaborative effort with GlassesUSA. On the occasion of her birthday, take this trivia quiz on Hilary Duff if you are her ardent fan. Check out how well you know her.

Hilary Duff's trivia quiz:

1) Which Disney channel show Hilary featured in?

  • That's So Raven
  • Even Steven
  • Lizzie McGuire
  • She never featured on any Disney shows

2) What was Hilary Duff's first hit movie?

  • Agent Cody Banks
  • The Lizzie McGuire Movie
  • Cheaper by the Dozen
  • Casper Meets Wendy

3) How many studio albums are in Hilary Duff's repertoire? 

  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7

4) Which song from Hilary Duff's debut album, Metamorphosis, was first to hit the top of the Billboard pop singles chart?

  • Girl Can Rock
  • Why Not
  • Come Clean
  • So Yesterday

5) What oldies song did Hilary Duff and her sis, Haylie, perform on NBC's American Dreams?

  • Leader of the Pack
  • Stop in the Name of Love
  • My Boyfriend's Back
  • One Fine Day

6) In which movie did Hilary Duff play a character known as Diner Girl?

  • The Princess Diaries
  • A Cinderella Story
  • Mean Girls
  • Raise Your Voice

7) What is Hilary Duff's prized possession in Cadet Kelly?

  • Teddy Bear
  • Locket
  • Blanket
  • Rocket

8) Which Hilary Duff song is this lyric from: "An angel's gonna smile on me when it's meant to be"?

  •  I Can't Wait
  •  The Math
  •  So Yesterday
  •  Why Not

9) Which Hilary Duff song is this lyric from: "You don't need a man to make things fair"?

  • Sweet Sixteen
  •  The Math
  •  So Yesterday
  •  Inner Strength

10) Which Hilary Duff song is this lyric from: "You always dress in yellow"?

  •  So Yesterday
  •  Why Not
  •  Sweet Sixteen
  •  Anywhere But Here
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Answer Key:

  1. Lizzie McGuire

  2. Agent Cody Banks

  3. 5

  4. So Yesterday

  5. Leader of the Pack

  6. A Cinderella Story

  7. Blanket

  8. I Can't Wait

  9. Inner Strength

  10. Why Not

 

 

