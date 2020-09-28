Hilary Duff Quiz: Check How Well You Know The American Singer-actor On Her Birthday

On September 28, American actor-singer Hilary Duff turned a year older. After making a successful career in the entertainment industry, she tried her hands in business as she started her own fashion lines, such as Stuff by Hilary Duff, Femme for DKNY, and most recently, the Muse x Hilary Duff collection, a collaborative effort with GlassesUSA. On the occasion of her birthday, take this trivia quiz on Hilary Duff if you are her ardent fan. Check out how well you know her.
READ | Hilary Duff Flaunts Toned Abs In Latest Pic, Inspires Fans To 'do Whatever Feels Good'
You should tune into @TheTalkCBS (1pm PT/2pm ET) today! I am so excited to be announcing a special month long challenge, for something I’m really passionate about. All through March, for every product purchased through VeedaUSA.com, we will match it with an equal donation to a woman in need...Period Poverty here in the US is unfortunately very real and every woman and girl should have the RIGHT to natural fem care 💪🏻 Plus! 10% off with code VEEDAGIVES 😉
READ | Disney Movie Quiz: Can You Guess These Fierce Princesses Based On Movie Plot?
READ | Lil Wayne's Birthday Quiz: Can You Guess His Popular Collaborations Based On Lyrics?
READ | Avril Lavigne's Birthday: Check How Well You Know The Canadian Singer-actor With This Quiz
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.