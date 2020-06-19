On Zoe Saldana’s Birthday, Here Is All About How Her Movie Career Started

Zoë Yadira Saldaña Nazario, commonly known as Zeo Saldana, is one of the finest actors in America. Zoe Saldana has most commonly worked in science fiction movies, like Star Trek movie series, Avatar movies series and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Due to her appearances in some of the highest-grossing movies of all time, such as Avatar and Avengers: Endgame, the actor is the second highest-grossing actor of all time, as of 2019. On Zoe Saldana’s birthday today, on June 19, here’s how she began with her movie career. Read ahead to know more-

Zoe Saldana’s movie career

Zoe Saldana became a member of the theatre group Faces after her appearance in an episode of Law & Order in 1999. Zoe Saldana's first movie character was in Center Stage (2000), directed by Nicholas Hytner. The movie earned negative reviews from critics but was a box-office success.

Zoe Saldana rose to fame as she appeared as Nyota Uhura in Star Trek(2009). The movie’s director J. J. Abrams asked her to play the character because he enjoyed her work. She never saw the original series, although she portrayed a Trekkie in The Terminal (2004), but agreed to play the role after Abrams complimented her. She met with Nichelle Nichols to understand the creation of Uhura's background and name of the character. Zoe Saldana's mother was a Star Trek fan, leaving voice-mails during the shooting of the movie on how to play the character. Steven Spielberg taught her the Vulcan salute five years earlier while he directed her in The Terminal. Star Trek was a box-office success earning $385.7 million.

Zoe Saldana's second high-profile movie, also in 2009 was James Cameron's Avatar. In the movie, the actor was seen portraying the indigenous hunter Neytiri. Avatar was well-received by critics, accumulating an approval rating of 83% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. It grossed $2.7 billion worldwide to become the highest-grossing movie of all time, as well as in the United States and Canada. It also became the first movie to gross more than $2 billion worldwide. The movie was nominated for ten Saturn Awards and won all ten awards at the 36th Saturn Awards ceremony.

Zoe Saldana's Saturn Award for Best Actress made her place permanent in Hollywood as a high-profile actor. She will next be seen re-reprising her character as Neytiri in the sequels Avatar 2 and Avatar 3. The movies were scheduled for release in 2021 and 2023 respectively, however, it might get postponed due to the global pandemic.

