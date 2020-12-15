Zooey Deschanel Talks About Her 'romantic' Moment With Jonathan On 'Property Brothers'

Having her own acting career that has taken off, Zooey Deschanel has been in a strong relationship with her beau Jonathan Scott on a personal front. Jonathan Scott, who is famed for his show Property Brothers that he shoots with his brother Drew, has recently had a chance to be alongside Zooey in his show as she made an appearance on his show while trying to revamp the house of her best friend. Have a look at what Zooey feels is the romantic moment that the couple had in the show.

Romantic moment of Zooey Deschanel with her beau Jonathan in Property Brothers

Jonathan and his twin brother Drew have become popular faces on television as their show Property Brothers have gained a lot of popularity among the viewers. While Zooey did not have any personal involvement with the show previously excepted for dating one of the Property Brothers, she has now made herself a part of the episode that shows the brothers revamping her best friend Sarah May Bates’ home. She even seems to have had one of the “most romantic” moments that they have had.

One of the moments in the episode shows the Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott work together when the latter wrapped his arms around the former from behind to help her crowbar up the countertop. Zooey called the process ‘kind of hard’, but went on to quip that it was one of the most romantic things that the couple has ever done. While Zooey had doubts on her ability to do what Jonathan does on the show, the latter confessed about being impressed about the fact that she was managing to help them well.

Zooey Deschanel had divorced her former husband Jacob Pechenik before getting into a relationship with Jonathan Scott. Jonathan himself had divorced her former wife Kelsy Ully before his relationship with Zooey began. Zooey Deschanel is most popularly known for her work in New Girl, before having appeared in other famous television shows and films including Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Saturday Night Live, The Driftless Area and many more.

