Zooey Deschanel's Boyfriend Jonathan Shares A Heart Melting Post On Her Birthday; See

New Girl star Zooey Deschanel's boyfriend, Jonathan Scott, took to Instagram to share a couple of his thoughts about his lady love on the occasion of her birthday. The post below is essentially made up of various pictures clicked at different stages of their journey together. The image below sees Jonathan Scott communicating that although this year, they can't celebrate her birthday like they did last year (presumably owing to the COVID-19 Pandemic), he sure has some tricks up his sleeve for his lady love. Zooey Deschanel's age, as of this writing, is all of 41 years old. The post that can be found below is also available on Jonathan Scott's Instagram as well.

The Post:

The post also received a reaction from Deschanel herself, who was seen leaving the comment that can be found below. As one can see, Zooey Deschanel can be seen implying that the Property Brothers star is the sweetest person she has met so far. She also called herself the luckiest. The comment can also be seen on Scott's Instagram post.

The Comment:

About Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel:

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel, as per a report on The Daily Mail, met each other for the first time in August 2019, when the two took up the challenge of starring the Carpool Karaoke segment in the presence of James Cordon. A handful of months later, fans of the New Girl star learned that the now 41-year-old star has parted ways from her husband of four years, Jacob Pechenik. Zooey Deschanel's boyfriend and she confirmed their relationship just a few days after that, as per the very same report.

On the work front, she was last seen as Jess in New Girl, a situational comedy television series that aired on FOX between the years 2011-2018. The show followed Zooey's Jess, a broken-hearted woman who finds a new set of friends in three men living together. The situational comedy also stars the likes of Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Hannah Simone, Lamorne Morris, and Damon Wayans Jr., to name a few.

