Katy Perry Reveals She Used To Pretend To Be Zooey Deschanel At Start Of Her Career

Katy Perry recently released a song called Not the End of the World. This song features Zooey Deschanel and the video confused fans because the two seem to look quite similar. According to the statements of PTI during an Instagram Live interview Katy Perry revealed a secret from her initial days when she moved to L.A by stating that she used to pretend to be Zooey Deschanel. Get more details about this story here.

Katy Perry says she used to pretend to Be Zooey Deschanel when she just started her career

Not the End of the World released on Monday morning, after which the actor and the pop-star had an Instagram Live session for the fans. During the live segment, Katy Perry told Zooey Deschanel that around 18 years ago when she had just moved to LA and was just starting her career in the entertainment industry she would claim to be Zooey Deschanel to get into clubs. Katy Perry revealed that she when people thought she was Zooey she used to be complimented because she thought the actor was so popular and so pretty. Katy Perry even said, "it was like Zooey Deschanel ran the world.". Katy admitted that she used to love partying and going to clubs but she didn't have fame or the money or the clout to get into whichever place she wished so she would pose like the already famous actor to get into the clubs back in the day.

Zooey Deschanel replied to this comment by stating that people would tell her that they saw her at clubs and she always thought, "I'm such a goody-two-shoes, and people kept going like, I saw you out! I made eye contact with you!". Eventually, people realised that Katy Perry looks quite similar and told her it could have been her, but she didn't know Perry back then. So when she got meet Katy Perry she felt so relieved because she thought the singer was very pretty and felt good about people confusing them for the other.

The video of the song is also a fun take on how people always confuse the two. In the video, some blue aliens abduct Zooey Deschanel mistaking her for the pop-star Katy Perry. The song is from her fifth studio album called Smile.

Here are some of Katy Perry's photos and Zooey Deschanel's photos for you to see the resemblance yourself.

IMAGE CREDITS: Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel's official IG

