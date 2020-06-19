Fans Call 'Penguin' An Average Affair, Hail Keerthy Suresh's Performance

Penguin, an emotional thriller, starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead, narrates the tale of Rhythm, who loses her son during a school excursion. Penguin premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 19, 2020. Here's what's fans are saying about the Keerthy Suresh starrer.

Fan's review Penguin movie:

#PenguinReview 2/5 | except for @KeerthyOfficial performance & DOP - couldn’t find anything new or interesting in the screenplay! This is 3rd such direct #OTT release NOT living upto the expectations! It’s time for OTT to consider review of their upcoming films with popular stars — Naveen Venkat (@naveenlearns) June 19, 2020

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Keerthy Suresh Sheds Light On Nepotism In The South

Will be thrilled watching this thriller..💯 .. The movie was perfectly jusfied in all aspects the bgm went good and most importantly @KeerthyOfficial did an excellent role its a career best role to her where nailed like a pregnant women..#PenguinReview — sree manohar (@sreemanohar3) June 19, 2020

Ohh yeaah!! Women's have the superpower. One again proved by @KeerthyOfficial with her acting in #PenguinOnPrime. The movie took me away to another world with the each and every minute goosebumps. Worth watching the movie. Well done team. #PenguinReview — Dhivya (@AnOptimisticKid) June 19, 2020

#PenguinReview:- ⭐⭐⭐½/5 @KeerthyOfficial shines throughout the film. Once again she proved that she's the best and she deserves a award.

Definitely a Worth watching film during this lockdown period.

Watch it with your family &enjoy❤️ #Penguin @EashvarKarthic #penguinonprime pic.twitter.com/sLhcGkr2x0 — Sam `°••= (@sampath_1096) June 19, 2020

Also Read | Confirmed! Mahesh Babu To Star Alongside Keerthy Suresh In 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'

Poor story line with average screenplay😥pushed to Watch As thriller but not Thrilled😭😓 Atlast satisfied with Keerthy performance👏👏

Idhelam oru karanama kolandhaya kadatha ..#PenguinOnPrime #PenguinReview #KeerthySuresh pic.twitter.com/RZBCAuDh06 — gowthamkarthik (@gowtham26love) June 19, 2020

Also Read | Keerthy Suresh Talks About Working With Rajinikanth In 'Annaatthe', Says 'It Is Special'

Penguin also features Adhidev, Ragini Chandran, and Mukhyamantri Chandru in pivotal roles. The Keerthy Suresh starrer will simultaneously release in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Penguin is produced by Karthik Subbaraj under his production banner Stone Bench Films.

Also Read | Netizens Say Keerthy Suresh's 'Penguin' Climax Is Similar To Telugu Film 'HIT'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh has a slew of movies at different stages of production. She is expected to join the sets of Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe after the lockdown ends. The movie, starring Rajinikanth, Keerthy Suresh, and Nayanthara in the lead is reported to narrate the tale of a brother and sister. The Siva directorial is currently in pre-production.

Besides the upcomer, Keerthy Suresh has an array of movies in her kitty, starting with Priyadarshan's magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Thereafter, the actor has Narendra Nath's Miss India, Nagesh Kukanoor's Good Luck Sakhi, among others in her kitty. All of which are slated to hit the marquee in the year ahead.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.