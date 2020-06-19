Netizens Say Keerthy Suresh's 'Penguin' Climax Is Similar To Telugu Film 'HIT'

Keerthy Suresh is one of the most popular and accomplished actors from the South Indian film industry. In recent years, she has proved her worth as an actor by winning National-Award for her performance in the film Mahanati. Apart from this, she has also given several commercial hits like Bairavaa, Nenu Local, Rajini Murugan, Remo, and Sarkar.

Today, Keerthy Suresh's Penguin released on a popular OTT platform and this is the first major Telugu-Tamil film that has got a direct OTT release. Directed by debut director Eashvar Karthic, this film is being loved by the fans. But netizens have taken to the internet and are claiming that the climax of the film has an uncanny resemblance to the film HIT which had hit the theatres just before the lockdown, in February. Read here to know more.

Netizens call the climax of Penguin similar to HIT

Quite average !! How many of you think that Penguin's twists and turns and the motive of the culprit is similar to FORENSIC and HIT:THE FIRST CASE ?

Interval block - Forensic

Climax culprit motive - Hit:The First Case

Another twist in the tale is similar to FORENSIC. — Sibabrata Celluloid (@sibabrata_roy) June 18, 2020

#Penguin - A wannabe psycho-thriller which manages to pull decently till the final act but fails in the climax.



People should come up with something else other than finding ways to justify Psychotic characters. Just make them dark rather than collapsing in end (like Film Hit). pic.twitter.com/9XJyP40Uby — இவள் வெண்பா (Venba) (@paapabutterfly) June 18, 2020

The film HIT was also directed by a debutant director named Dr. Sailesh Kolanu and it starred Vishwak is a cop. HIT also was a film with a lot of ups and downs. It was also reported that the Penguin's protagonist was also very worried and upset like the protagonist of HIT. It was also reported that like HIT, Penguin's antagonist also has a depraved mindset in the climax.

It was also reported that the only difference in the films was that HIT was a film about a cop and Penguin was a film about the struggles of a mother and her emotional decisions. This is what has made the fans point out the strong similarities between the climax moments of the two movies.

Recently, Keerthy Suresh opened up about nepotism in the south Indian film industry and expressed that getting an entry in the South film industry for her was easy as she is the daughter of producer and director G. Suresh Kumar. Besides, her mother was also a Tamil actress and her elder sister, Revathy Suresh, is also an actress.

Keerthy then added that it is the connection only that can get one to enter the industry and after that, all that matters is the talent and how one person can act. She expressed that it may be the same for all the film industries like Bollywood, Kollywood, Tollywood and Mollywood. Her film Penguin has been getting good reviews and can be seen on Amazon Prime Video

