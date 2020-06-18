'Penguin' Maker Eashvar Karthic On His Journey From Being A Small-time Actor To Director

Eashvar Karthic, the director of Penguin, in a recent media interview with an online portal, talked about his struggle in the film industry. He started by revealing that it was Mani Ratnam's Idhayathai Thirudathe/Geetanjali that cultivated the germ of filmmaking in his mind, which also forced him to leave his bank job and pursue cinema. Following which, Eashvar Karthic joined the theatre, where he honed his acting and his writing skills, revealed the Penguin director in the interview.

The Penguin director revealed that theatre taught him writing, acting, and also a better grasp of emotions. In Eashvar Karthic's six-year-long journey in the industry, he has featured in small roles in several movies like Magalir Mattum, V1, among others. However, he said that he never was able to get characters he wished to enact, which forced him to switch to filmmaking.

When asked about Penguin, and how he convinced Karthik Subbaraj to produce the film, Eashvar Karthic revealed that it was Vijay Sethupathi, who recommended his name to the producers. He said that he narrated a one-line brief of Penguin to Vijay Sethupathi, who asked him to approach Stone Bench Films, who were mesmerised by Karthic's narration. Following which they agreed to produce the Keerthy Suresh starrer.

Recently, the makers of the upcomer released the trailer of the movie. The trailer of Penguin released on June 11 has managed to strike a chord with the audience, who are raving for Keerthy Suresh's return to the silver screen. Keerthy Suresh was last seen in Mahanati, which released in 2018. The Nag Ashwin directorial was based on the life of yesteryear actor Savitri's life. The Keerthy Suresh starrer also featured Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni, and Vijay Deverakonda in the prominent roles.

The trailer of Penguin:

Penguin, starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead, narrates the tale of a mother whose son is abducted by a psychopath. Penguin also features Adhidev, Ragini Chandran, and Mukhyamantri Chandru in pivotal roles. The Keerthy Suresh starrer will simultaneously release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Penguin, directed by Eashvar Karthic is produced by Karthik Subbaraj under his production banner Stone Bench Films. Penguin is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on June 19, 2020.

