10 Years Of One Direction: British Boy Band To Launch Their Very Own Website; Read More

The massively popular boy band, One Direction, is planning to launch its very own website. This website is meant to be a treat for fans on the occasion of One Direction's 10th anniversary. July 23, 2020 marks 10 years of One Direction, and even though the band is no longer together, its members are still planning a special event for their huge fan following.

According to various media reports, One Direction plans to celebrate its ten year anniversary in style. Besides starting their own One Direction website, the band also plans to make a special 10-year celebration video. The members of the British boy band also revealed that there would be various other interactive playlists and online activities featuring Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and former member Zayn Malik.

One Direction's website will launch on the day of their 10 year anniversary. This website will feature a timeline charting the history of One Direction, how they formed, and all their major performances. The timeline will give details about their very first auditions and will also discuss their 2015 hiatus.

Alongside the timeline, the website will also feature several music videos, artwork, TV performances, and special behind-the-scenes footage from the band's concerts and recordings.

Moreover, fans of One Direction can also create shareable 'mixtape' playlists on the website. This shareable 'mixtape' playlist will be created based on a fan's interaction with the website and which timeline they spent the most time exploring. Fans will also be able to connect their accounts to specific streaming services to save their 'mixtape' playlists.

Alongside the launch of One Direction's website, the band will also release a video documenting the highlights of their career. This upcoming anniversary video will include clips from One Direction's many concerts, music videos, and studio recordings. This video will also focus on One Direction's strong relationship with their massive fan following. Moreover, the band will also release multiple reformatted version of their popular albums.

