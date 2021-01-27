18th Korean Music Awards Announces Nominees List, BTS Dominates The Chart; Check It Out

Quick links:
The Korean Music Awards is an annual South Korean music award event which is held every year to honour both underground music artists and mainstream music spanned across a variety of genre. The event was first held back in the year 2004 and now the event is all set to come up with its 18th edition. The 18th Korean Music Awards has released the nominees of the year on their website.
The winners of the categories will be announced on February 28 at 6 pm KST at Nodeulseom in Seoul. Owning to the pandemic, the announcement will be streamed online this year. Here’s taking a look at all the artist who have been nominated this year.
