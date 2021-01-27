Last Updated:

18th Korean Music Awards Announces Nominees List, BTS Dominates The Chart; Check It Out

Here’s taking a look at all the artists who have been nominated this year at the 18th Korean Music Awards, this year. Check out the entire list here.

18th Korean Music Awards

The Korean Music Awards is an annual South Korean music award event which is held every year to honour both underground music artists and mainstream music spanned across a variety of genre. The event was first held back in the year 2004 and now the event is all set to come up with its 18th edition. The 18th Korean Music Awards has released the nominees of the year on their website.

The winners of the categories will be announced on February 28 at 6 pm KST at Nodeulseom in Seoul. Owning to the pandemic, the announcement will be streamed online this year. Here’s taking a look at all the artist who have been nominated this year.

Album of the Year

  • BTS – Map of the Soul: 7
  • Baek Yerin – Every letter I sent you.
  • Sunwoo JungA – Serenade
  • LEENALCHI – SUGUNGGA
  • Jeongmilla – CheongPa Sonata
  • Jo Dongik – Blue Pillow

Song of the Year

  • BTS – Dynamite
  • Baek Yerin – Square (2017)
  • Sunwoo JungA – Run With Me
  • LEENALCHI – Tiger is Coming
  • Zico – Any Song

Artist of the Year

  • BTS
  • Baek Yerin
  • Sunwoo JungA
  • LEENALCHI
  • Jeongmilla

Rookie of the Year

  • Meaningful Stone
  • DUOXINI
  • DeVita
  • Seo Bo-Kyung
  • Squash Vines

Best Pop Album

  • The BLANK Shop – Tailor
  • BTS – Map of the Soul: 7
  • Baek Yerin – Every letter I sent you
  • EXO’s Baekhyun – Delight
  • Yukika – SOUL LADY

Best Pop Song

  • BTS – Dynamite
  • Baek Yerin – Square (2017)
  • IU – eight
  • Oh My Girl – Dolphin
  • Yukika – SOUL LADY
  • Zico – Any Song

Best Rock Album

  • ABTB – Daydream
  • BADLAMB – Frightful Waves
  • Squash Vines – New World
  • Organic Beer – Trans-Continental Railway
  • JuliaDream – Life and Death

Best Rock Song

  • ABTB – Daydream (feat. YoonChul Shin)
  • BADLAMB – Frightful Waves
  • H a lot – We are
  • JuliaDream – El nuevo mundo
  • cotoba – reyn

Best Modern Rock Album

  • Gong Joong Geu Neul – Love Song
  • SE SO NEON – Nonadaptation
  • Shin Hae Gyeong – In Dreams, In Dreams
  • Jo Dongik – Blue Pillow
  • Hyukoh – through love

Best Modern Rock Song

  • Gong Joong Geu Neul – Season
  • Meaningful Stone – Bweep Bwoop-Bweep Bwoop
  • SE SO NEON – NAN CHUN
  • Shin Hae Gyeong – Colors of You
  • LEENALCHI – Tiger is Coming
  • Hyukoh – New Born

Best Metal and Hardcore Album

  • Remnants Of The Fallen – All The Wounded And Broken
  • Loss of infection – Dark dimension
  • Messgram – Cheers For The Failures
  • METHKAMEL – 20th Century
  • COMBATIVE POST – Whiteout

Best Dance and Electronic Album

  • Lofibaby – Art Museum
  • Mogwaa – Open Mind
  • swimrabbit – POND
  • UZA & SHANE – Classy
  • Two Tone Shape – Fantastic Machines

Best Dance and Electronic Song

  • Mogwaa – Reflex
  • Aseul – Bye Bye Summer
  • IDIOTAPE – Too Old to Die Young
  • Jang Myung Sun – Remiel
  • Two Tone Shape – The Prophet

Best Rap and Hip Hop Album

  • Nucksal – 1Q87
  • Deepflow – FOUNDER
  • B-Free – FREE THE BEAST
  • BILL STAX – DETOX
  • Khundi Panda – GAROSAWK

Best Rap and Hip Hop Song

  • Nucksal – AKIRA
  • MUSHVENOM – Nice Head
  • BILL STAX – Lonely Stoner
  • Swervy – Mama Lisa
  • Khundi Panda –Nevercomanie

Best R&B and Soul Album

  • Cadejo – FREEBODY
  • Samuel Seo – UNITY II
  • Sunwoo JungA – Serenade
  • A.TRAIN – PAINGREEN
  • Chudahye Chagis – Underneath the Dangsan Tree Tonight

Best R&B and Soul Song

  • DAMYE – I’m not your son
  • DeVita – EVITA
  • Sunwoo JungA – Run With Me
  • A.TRAIN – HURT
  • Chudahye Chagis – Ritual Dance

Best Folk Album

  • Kim Sawol – Heaven
  • Kim Jae Hyung – Flex
  • Bae Young Gyoung – Travel Record
  • Jeongmilla – CheongPa Sonata
  • Jo Donghee – Sadness is the shadow of beauty

Best Folk Song

  • Kim Sawol – Key
  • Kim Jae Hyung – Failure Story
  • Kim Chang Wan – Old Man’s Bench
  • Jeongmilla – The Square
  • Jeongmilla – Departing from Seoul Station

Best Jazz Album

  • Sukyung Kim – Lilac Hill
  • MALO – Song Changsik Song Book
  • Seo Bo-Kyung – INNER MOVIE
  • Soojin Suh – Colorist
  • Jung Sumin – Sense of Agony
  • Cho Yoonseung & Kim Sungwon – Stellive Vol.5 – Blues in the Night

Best Crossover Album

  • Gonia – A Tension
  • Gray By Silver – Eternal Gray
  • GaYoung Bae –  Sepia Painting
  • LEENALCHI – SUGUNGGA
  • Ji Park – VRI String Quartet ‘Save The Planet’

Best Jazz and Crossover Performance

  • KoHeean Trio – Live at Jazz First
  • Soojin Suh – Colorist
  • Sunjae Lee & Eunyoung Kim & Dayeon Seok – Pulse Theory
  • Jehee – On The Wind
  • Charlie Jung – Sein’s Blues

