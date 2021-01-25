BTS To Release An 'Essential Edition' Of Their Latest Album BE; Check Out The Details

Globally famous K-pop septet, BTS, just a few hours ago, revealed that they will be releasing an Essential Edition to their BE album on February 19. As one can see in the tweet, the announcement was made through a post on a social media site known as WeVerse. One portion of the post read that the Essential Edition of the BE album has been curated and remastered by BTS in order to show the septet's deepest gratitude towards the love and appreciation received during the pandemic-ridden 2020. The tweet can be found below as well.

Also Read: BTS Jungkook And Jin Become Part Of Netflix's 'Sweet Home' Fan-made Poster, Netizens React

The Tweet:

About BE Deluxe Edition:

BE Deluxe Edition was released by the septet in the first half of November last year. As per a report on Forbes, BE has now produced multiple top 10 hits which were a part of the coveted Hot 100 list a month ago. As their latest full-length album, BE, opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the band’s new song, titled Life Goes On, kicked off its time on the Hot 100 at No. 1 back then. In the past, the South Korean boyband had topped the Hot 100 with Dynamite.

Also Read: Jimin's Twitter Debut 8 Years Ago Leads BTS Army To Trend #ThankYouJimin

About BTS:

The South Korean boy band, BTS has witnessed a meteoric rise in popularity in the past three years. Their last song, Dynamite, received a lot of love and appreciation from fans and music industry veterans alike. Some of the most popular BTS songs are Dynamite, Idol, Spring Day and Blood, Sweat and Tears amongst others. All of the BTS songs are available for streaming across all platforms.

Also Read: BTS' RM Loves Listening To 'refreshing' Ariana Grande's Songs While Working Out

It can perhaps be safely said that BTS music is responsible for breaking the near-impenetrable barrier of Southern Asian and Western music landscape. Since 2017, BTS has received a multitude of awards and broken a few Guinness World Records. The increasingly popular band has seven members. Their names are V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, RM and J-Hope. BTS music has been a regular across various music charts and has brought them multiple accolades. Their music attracts a lot of enthusiasts to streaming services frequently.

Also Read: BTS Army Makes 'Jungkook Selca' Trend On Twitter After BigHit's Post; See Tweets

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.