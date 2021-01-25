BTS Announces BE 'Essential Edition' Leaving Fans Excited; Check Out Their Reactions

BTS Army, fans of South Korean Boy Band BTS, can be seen sharing their reactions to the announcement made by their favourite septet. Recently, the septet announced that they will be releasing an "Essential Edition" of their BE album, a collection of BTS songs that found its way to the music streaming services a few of weeks ago. The reactions that can be found below range from excitement to bewilderment.

The reactions:

essential means absolutely necessary ; extremely important .



now gimme that BE essential edition 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/uogGyPdbD1 — micks⁷☀ (@jiminoosaurus) January 24, 2021

me explaining to my

mom why I need the

BE Deluxe edition and

BE Essential edition my mom pic.twitter.com/EgnlpEuHTI — 🍬⁷ (@jesussunbaes) January 24, 2021

BTS "BE (Essential Edition) Album Contents

* Part of the photograph selection in the photo book are different from the photographs contained in the "BE (Deluxe Edition)" photo book.

* The photocards and poster contain different images from the "BE (Deluxe Edition)" ones. pic.twitter.com/FBMXdcgHPM — andrea ♡s bts⁷ (BE) (@blackxagustd) January 25, 2021

we just went from casually scrolling through twt to Jin on Weverse, BE Essential Edition, Jungkook positing a SELCA ?£&/&://) run bts preview with Yoongi and the bts festival....... we are truly being FED — Taz ⁷ (@sugatistic) January 25, 2021

me with the BE essential edition stickers as soon as i buy it pic.twitter.com/AddGI2rGsk — tae gender⁷ (@sprinkleyoons) January 24, 2021

[ARMY MAP]



One of my favorite things to visualize is ARMY reacting to announcements. It's like the world gets a boost of energy through @BTS_twt 💜💡



See how fans around the globe suddenly lit up when "BE (Essential Edition)" was officially announced 🌎 [PST] pic.twitter.com/uNWTAiZNbQ — ᴮᴱ Research BTS 🔍⁷ (@ResearchBTS) January 24, 2021

Me justifying buying BE - Essential Edition: pic.twitter.com/CKpNH50PJJ — Taehyung’sPinguImpression⁷ 💜 (@TaehyungPingu) January 24, 2021

BE album Essential Edition better include the true SOTY is all I’m saying 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/fJgrBPI0hT — the oracle of busan⁷ (@jiminssi_ifya) January 24, 2021

About BTS and their story of fame:

BTS, in a span of five to seven years, have transcended their own geographical boundaries and achieved the status of a worldwide phenomenon. BTS’ fan base, specifically the one that resides in South East Asia, is known as the BTS army. A report on Forbes had compared the band to The Beatles little over a year ago.

In response to the parallel that was drawn, BTS member, RM, said that they were humbled and honoured to be compared to a band like that. The member also said that at the end of the day, they are just a group of boys trying to spread love, happiness and positive energy in the world. And the fact that somebody even used the name of their band and that of The Beatles in the same sentence is enough for them.

