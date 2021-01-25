BLACKPINK Fans Flood Twitter As They Cant Wait For 'The SHOW' & Rose's Solo Track

The Blinks have been desperately waiting to watch BLACKPINK perform in their upcoming online concert, THE SHOW. Now, YG Entertainment has released a statement confirming that group member Rose has already completed filming her solo music video. Adding to the same, the agency also unveiled that Rose will perform her solo debut track for the first time during the BLACKPINK’s upcoming concert, as reported by Soompi. This piece of news has created a tremendous buzz online, with fans flooding Twitter to express their excitement. Here’s a quick look at it:

The girls are rehearsing for Pretty Savage during the band session! I'm so ready for 'THE SHOW' in 6 days! 😭 @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/AbC9dTZvxH — ᴄʏᴀɴ (@cyanblink) January 25, 2021

I heard the first two seconds of the band version in that and I'm already losing it😭 — Lfamily (@Lfamily9) January 25, 2021

That drum beat at the end though! 😍 — RS_oNe_2021 (@Lalala_Mandu88) January 25, 2021

Uwuuu my girls😭

Pretty Savage — liii_anne (@liiianne2) January 25, 2021

READY FOR ROSÉ SOLO pic.twitter.com/0GIkzk7blB — Ż (@BPX1inmyarea) January 25, 2021

Ikr😂

I'm just glad I won't have to see people spamming in the comments section anymore!



Rosé solo is coming❤ pic.twitter.com/HQwIUFwrRx — -nothing new- (@PinkkMoonn) January 25, 2021

As reported by Soompi, the all-girl band’s Rose will be premiering her solo debut track. While revealing this new detail about her highly-anticipated solo debut, the agency said that the music video of the track will be soon released in January. Talking about the production of the video, YG Entertainment stated that the budget for the video was ‘unprecedented’.

The ‘large-scale' production of the music video has reached its ‘final stage’ and the producers are doing their best ‘to ensure a high-quality release.’ As for the release of Rose’s solo debut album, the agency said that they will be making an official announcement about the schedule for the album release ‘shortly’.

Now, while the details of the solo song have been kept under wraps, the singer herself wanted to introduce fans with her upcoming new single. Teasing about the track, the agency said that it is a sweet track capturing Rose’s melodious vocal. The BLACKPINK’s online concert will be streamed live on January 31 at 2 pm as per KST. Take a look:

The Quarter released their highly awaited and anticipated debut album titled, The Album, back in the month of October. The lead track of the album ‘Lovesick Girls’ broke several music records resulting in the album to debut at no. 2 on the Billboard 200 list. Soon after the album, the group also released its documentary on October 14, 2020. BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky, gave an intimate look of the lives of the four band members right from their time as trainees to their current global musical domination.

(Image Credits: Blackpink Official Instagram Account)

