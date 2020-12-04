'2020 MAMA Stanbot' Videos Introduced By Twitter To Bring Fans Closer To K-pop Artists

The Mnet Asian Music Awards is a major South Korean music awards ceremony presented every year. Majority of these prizes are awarded to K-pop artists. MAMA has been held outside South Korea for many years. The MAMA 2020 is going to be an online event that will be held on December 6 and will take place in South Korea this year due to the pandemic.

K-pop fans all over the world are waiting for MAMA 2020. Today, Twitter has revealed that it will be partnering with MAMA 2020 to bring fans closer to the artists. They are introducing a device called Stanbot which is a robot-operated camera. This camera will capture the looks and moments of K-pop artists from the show. Stanbot will capture high quality and slow-motion videos of the artists and treat fans with exclusive looks of the artists. These ‘2020 MAMA Stanbot’ videos will be available exclusively only on Twitter. MAMA 2020 will feature a line-up with likes of BTS, Taemin, GOT7 and many more.

As the announcement of Stanbot was made, it followed a launch of Worldwide Fans' Choice. This was a new award category that was decided by fans. Fans can vote on Twitter for their favourite artists by tagging the artists and using #MAMAVOTE. Fans will also be a part to help decide the results for awards such as 'Artist Of The Year' and 'Song Of The Year' via the official MAMA website.

The voting for MAMA 2020 Worldwide Fans' Choice stared on October 29 and will end on December 5 at MAMA official website. However, voting on Twitter will go on until the voting deadline is announced during ‘2020 MAMA Stanbot’ live on December 6th.

About Mnet Asian Music Awards -

MAMA began in 1999 and is presented by CJ ENM. It is Asia's largest music awards ceremony. It is known for its gigantic performances and elaborate stage production. MAMA attracts biggest artists for worldwide such as Snoop Dogg, Dua Lipa, BTS, TWICE and many more. In 2010, MAMA began touring Asia every year in places like Macau, Singapore, Hongkong and more.

