BTS Confirms Performing 'BE' Album Songs At MAMA 2020 On December 6

BTS has been confirmed to perform at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2020. They are also nominated for the award function under several categories. BTS is going to perform their upcoming album BE. The septet had already confirmed earlier about attending the Melon Music Awards (MMA) 2020. CJ ENM has made it official that the Korean Boys group will not only attend but also perform at MAMA. MAMA 2020 will take place on December 6, 2020. CJ ENM confirmed via Soompi that BTS will set the stage on fire by performing their upcoming album BE.

Also read: BTS' Virtual Concert Act Was Choreographed By Nicky Anderson, See His Emotional Post

After MMA 2020, BTS confirms performing BE album in MAMA

Also read: Jungkook Expresses Concern Over BTS Group Disbanding, Says He 'keeps Worrying A Lot'

CJ ENM said, “BTS has been confirmed for the lineup of performing artists for this year’s 2020 MAMA. As BTS has put on a number of legendary performances (at past ceremonies) that earned the cheers of their fans and will remain in MAMA history, people are already looking forward to finding out what kind of performance BTS will show at the 2020 MAMA.”

Also read: BTS' BE Concept Photos Featuring Jimin Makes ARMY Call Him "the Most Beautiful Flower"

MAMA 2020 will take place in 'untact' format

Just like MMA 2020, MAMA 2020 will be taking place in Korea after 11 years, in the ‘untact’, i.e. contact-free format owing to the ongoing pandemic. Besides setting the stage on fire, BTS is also likely to pick up several awards at the function. The K-POP group has been nominated for five categories such as Best Male Group, Best Dance Performance Male Group and Artist of the Year.

Formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013, BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band. The K-Pop group made a debut with their single album 2 Cool 4 Skool and later released the first Korean language studio album Dark & Wild in 2014. BTS became the fastest group to earn four US number-one albums since The Beatles. BTS have Burn the Stage: The movie (2018), Love yourself in Seoul (2019), Bring the Soul: The Movie (2019) and Break the Silence: The Movie (2020) under their credit.

Image Source: BTS World Official Instagram

Also read: BTS To Perform 'Life Goes On' For The Very First Time At The American Music Awards 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.