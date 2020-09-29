21 Savage's 'Savage Mode 2' Album Video Drops With Morgan Freeman's Chilling Voiceover

21 Savage is ready for his "savage mode". The rapper and music producer Metro Boomin have collaborated once again for a new album titled Savage Mode 2. The collaborators dropped the Savage Mode 2 album trailer recently and it features a voice-over by actor Morgan Freeman.

Rapper 21 Savage is gearing up for the release of his upcoming album. The new album is deemed to be a sequel of his 2016 EP Savage Mode. The new album has been titled Savage Mode 2. This upcoming album also marks a new collaboration between 21 Savage and music producer Metro Boomin.

The collaborators recently dropped a video to promote Savage Mode 2. The video is considered to be a clear indication of 21 Savage leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming album. This new Savage Mode 2 video is creating headlines everywhere since it features a voice-over by actor Morgan Freeman.

In the video, many visuals of crows and blood are all over the screen. The vibe of this album is well-defined in the audio aspect of this video. Along with the strong visuals, Morgan Freeman’s voice-over explains the true meaning of being in a “savage mode”.

Morgan Freeman starts his voice-over by saying, “‘Savage’ is defined as fierce, beastly, and untamed. ‘Mode’ is defined as a way of operating or using a system”. Freeman continues, “So to be in a savage mode is to go hard, not allowing anything to stop or deter you from your mission”. Morgan Freeman’s voice over continues as a new song starts playing in the background.

This Savage Mode 2 has been directed by none other Gibson Hazard. The director is famous for his collaboration with many other A-list artists like Drake, The Weeknd, Lil Uzi, Diddy, and Dr. Dre.

As mentioned earlier, rapper Savage 21 is making sure to promote his upcoming album in a “savage mode”. Apart from the video, the rapper and his music producer have also launched a website. This website features all the merchandise related to the upcoming album, a live countdown, and a phone number. Fans can call on this phone number and listen to the sneak peek of the upcoming project.

