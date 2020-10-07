Mona Singh's Birthday: 5 Frequently Asked Questions About The Actor

Mona Singh is currently one of the most popular faces in Indian television. She had earlier garnered much attention with films like Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, and 3 Idiots. Post that, Mona Singh also went on to make a name as a host and hosted various reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4, Extra Shots, Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, and many more. She even entered the digital space by featuring in the web series titled Yeh Meri Family and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. Here are a few frequently asked questions about Mona Singh and their answers.

FAQ's about Mona Singh

Q. What is Mona Singh doing now?

Mona Singh is currently gearing up for the much-awaited film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan in lead roles, which interestingly also marks the reunion of the trio together after 3 Idiots. The movie is currently in its filming stage and is expected to release in the year 2021. Besides this, Mona Singh will also be seen in the television series Black Widows which also features Swastika Mukherjee, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, and Raima Sen in pivotal roles.

Q. Is Mona Singh married?

Mona Singh married the man of her dreams Shyam Rajagopalan on December 27, 2019. She got married to Shyam in an intimate ceremony. On December 28, 2019, the actor shared the first picture with her 'mister' from their wedding. As per the reports of Bollywood Shaadis, they have known him for more than 5 years. She met him through a friend at a friend's birthday party and soon, love blossomed between them.

Q. How old is Mona Singh?

Mona Singh was born on October 8, 1981, in a Sikh family in Chandigarh. The actor's father was an Army officer, hence she has been travelling to many places. The actor is also a prominent alumnus of Kendriya Vidyalaya Vayusena Nagar, Nagpur.

Q. What does Mona Singh's husband do?

Mona Singh's husband Shyam Rajagopalan is an investment banker by profession. The actor was born on July 30 in Chennai. Previously, Shyam has worked as a manager at the Global Insurance Consulting Company LIC. Mona's is Shyam's second wife as he earlier got married to Satrupa (his first wife). Before being a banker he was associated with Sahara News a few years ago.

Q. Where did Mona Singh study?

Mona Singh completed her schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya Vayusena Nagar, Nagpur. She went to Saint Mira's College to pursue her graduation. It is located in Pune, Maharastra.

